The Texas Tech football team was shut out 23-0 by Oklahoma State in its final home game of the season.
The Red Raider defense had a game filled with multiple stops and tackles, which kept the ranked opponent from scoring more than two touchdowns.
The Tech offense had a total of 108 and 83 passing yards in the four-quarter game.
The defense forced the Cowboys to six punts by the end of the game.
In the first quarter, Tech defense used its ability to stop the Cowboys on the first drive of the game.
Junior safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson had two back-to-back tackles.
Afterward, OSU gained momentum with a 38-yard completed pass to put the team at the 10-yard line.
Once at the 10-yard line, junior defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings tackled on 4th-and-goal in the end zone. This forced the Cowboys to kick a 24-yard field goal, the first points on the scoreboard with a 3-0 lead.
Donovan Smith had trouble finding receivers throughout the first half and had a total of 22 passing yards.
OSU scored after an incomplete pass required a 33-yard field goal to double the score to 6-0.
It was not until the final 20 seconds of the half that the Cowboys were able to score the first touchdown of the game with a 14-yard completed pass to the end zone.
The third quarter started in the Cowboys' favor after Smith fumbled the ball and OSU recovered it at the 25-yard line.
The Cowboys could not capitalize on this opportunity and instead had an incomplete pass in the end zone. OSU was held to a 19-yard field goal for a 16-0 lead.
After multiple rounds of pressure, Smith was replaced by freshman Behren Morton as the quarterback during the third quarter.
A delay of game was called on the Red Raider defense just as OSU was going to kick a field goal.
The referees gave OSU a first down as a result of the penalty going into the final quarter. The Cowboys took advantage of the close-ranger to score the second touchdown of the game and lead 23-0.
The Red Raiders faced a 15-yard consequence after several warnings from announcers to fans to not throw objects on the field.
The game resumed with McLane Mannix catching a 16-yard pass from Smith who was put back in the game during the fourth quarter.
Tech was unable to score in the remainder of the fourth quarter to end the game with its fifth loss of the season.
The Red Raiders drop to 6-5 overall and 3-5 against Big 12 opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
