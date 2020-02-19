Although the Texas Tech women’s basketball ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, the Lady Raiders have improved their play compared to last season.
Despite finishing with a 14-17 record in the 2018-19 season, head women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings voiced from the jump she intended to get a winning tradition back to Lubbock. Since being hired, she has had the program trending upwards in stadium attendance, wins and player productivity.
In her first year at Tech, Stollings doubled the Lady Raiders’ win total from the previous season. This was historical in that it was the second-biggest turnaround at a Power Five school in the country, according to Tech Athletics. Her first season win total was the best since 1997 by any Tech sports coach across any athletic program.
Among the top ways to measure the rise in the Lady Raiders’ abilities is to see their matchups against top tier teams. Baylor, one of the best teams in the country, also happens to be in the Big 12 conference and has won two national titles in the past seven years, including one just last season.
“We played Baylor three times last year and got absolutely blown out,” Stollings said.
The Lady Raiders lost their three matches last season by an average of 38 points, the worst of which came in Waco when they suffered a 96-37 defeat.
A good amount of Baylor’s core from the national championship team returned for the following season after winning in 2018-19, including a couple of key transfers. Some may argue the current team is up to par or even better than the prior roster, as they are 20-1 on the season while demolishing opponents. Baylor is winning games by an average of 32 points per game, leading the nation comfortably in scoring margin, according to NCAA Statistics.
The Lady Bears have had a relatively smooth season, as they will cruise into the NCAA tournament a one-seed. But, the few speed bumps on the course of their astonishing season have come from a couple of rigid games against the Lady Raiders.
Aside from the loss against South Carolina, Tech handed the Lady Bears their most difficult match of the season. They gave them a tougher contest in regulation than powerhouses like No. 6 ranked UConn., who has won four national championships in the last seven years, and No. 24 ranked Indiana, who knocked off No. 1 ranked South Carolina earlier in the season.
Although Tech lost, they proved that they are able to compete against the best and are on the right track to becoming a championship organization once again.
“Baylor is a team that can win the national championship again,” Stollings said, “and it speaks to our team, players and coaches to see the direction that our program is rapidly going in. We wanted to have a very rapid turnaround here, and I think games like this we’ll eventually win while on track to getting this program back to the level that it needs to be.”
In its first game against Baylor, Tech shot lights out. From a statistical standpoint, they were in the game because of their great three-point shooting ability but still suffered an 87-79 loss. The second game proved it was more than just a fluke, as Tech put up a good fight against the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.
“If you look at the stats, we didn’t play a bad game by any means,” Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said following the Lady Bears’ second matchup against Tech. “We shot 50 percent from the field and only had eight turnovers. Let’s compliment Texas Tech. They played a really good game and they had more spark than us. We took their best shot.”
The Lady Raiders outscored Baylor in two quarters of play, but the margin down the stretch of the game became too much to overcome and Tech ultimately lost 77-62. The Lady Raiders still proved that they could compete with anybody, spearheaded by a 19-point double-double from senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Mulkey also commented on the impact of Stollings not only on the program but also on the development of players like Brewer at Tech.
“Marlene has improved her perimeter players and has built a game plan around her personnel. She just knows the game extremely well,” Mulkey said. “Brittany Brewer is so much improved, for her to do what she does and get double-doubles surrounded by that cast is amazing.”
With the exceptional program Stollings is developing at Tech, her work does not stop at player improvement or gaining moral victories. Stollings believes that a strong support system at the United Supermarkets Arena is vital to her team’s success. In fact, she has players address the crowd after every game and thank the supporters and fans before every press conference.
Against Baylor, there were over 5,000 fans in attendance, which was the Lady Raiders’ largest crowd of the entire season. Stollings said Tech women’s basketball holds one of the top-20 attendance averages in the country. Their attendance has been trending up all year as Stollings and the Lady Raiders show traces of improvement every game.
Despite not being exactly where they want to be, Stollings and the women’s basketball team will look to use these last five games of the season as an indicator of how much they have improved and can improve in the future.
“From last year, these games against Baylor have gone a lot better,” Brewer said. “Our mentality is so much better, and if we carry that into these last five games then it’s going to be a fun ride.”
Brewer is expected to finish these last five games of her collegiate career and declare for the 2020 WNBA draft, where she is projected to be a top-20 pick.
Tech will end its conference schedule with Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia and Oklahoma. The Lady Raiders currently have a 4-9 record in conference play but will have a chance to end the season with an even 9-9 Big 12 record, and an even more impressive 20-9 regular-season record if they go unbeaten down the stretch.
Their next game will take place on the road against Iowa State at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
