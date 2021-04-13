No. 8 Texas Tech baseball is set to kick off a two game, midweek home series against Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. on April 13. The second and final game of the series starts at 1:00 p.m. on April 14. Both games will take place on Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The midweek series will be televised on Big 12 now on ESPN+ Now as well as broadcast on the Texas Tech Sports Network.
Tech is currently 22-7 overall this season (5-4 against Big 12 teams) and will look to add two more wins to their overall record when they host SFA, who is unranked with a 12-14 record.
Tech has won two out of three in their most recent series against TCU, including a 17-7 run-rule win in the series finale.
In the last game of the series, Tech’s freshman infielder Jace Jung hit three home runs for his second time in the last two-weekend series.
After the game, Jung spoke in a news conference and detailed how it feels to experience his success at the plate.
“It feels awesome,” Jung said. “You've just gotta stay humble and keep working every day and try to do the same thing every day and help the team win.”
Jung later spoke on how he’s able to implement his strength into batting power.
“I have (power) in my backpack, I can pull it out hopefully whenever I want to and get a good swing on the ball,” Jung said. “Hopefully it goes over the fence.”
Jung’s 15 home runs this season is enough to tie the national lead (Wes Clarke, South Carolina). In addition to leading the Red Raiders in home runs, Jung’s 45 hits this season also place him first on the team.
Second on the team in hits is sophomore outfielder Dru Baker, whose 44 hits this season are just one shy of Jung’s leading number. However, Baker tweaked his leg in the first game of the series prior to the one against TCU when Tech beat Kansas by a score of 17-1.
Baker has missed five games since his injury, but after Tech’s most recent game against TCU, head baseball coach Tim Tadlock commented on Baker’s status.
Tadlock also commended his team’s performance without Baker and center fielder Dylan Neuse, who is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on his ankle in a midweek scrimmage.
“He’s feeling better, we could've used him this weekend as a pinch hitter if we needed to,” Tadlock said. “Pretty gritty of our guys to go out and get two without him and Neuse.”
Tech is also experiencing some injury troubles in their pitching staff, as Tadlock also spoke on the status of sophomore Brandon Birdsell (Tech’s usual opening starting for weekend series) in the postgame news conference.
“It's a shoulder, he needed a couple extra days,” Tadlock said. “We thought that he was in a really good spot but it reared its head and we’ll give him some time to get better.”
According to Kendall Rogers via Twiter, Birdsell could perhaps miss the rest of the spring, or a "significant amount of time" due to a rotator cuff injury, he said.
Without Birdsell, Tadlock will likely roll out a pair of fresh arms in the midweek series against SFA. In Tech’s last midweek series in early March, freshman Chase Hampton and sophomore Micah Dallas started on the mound for the Red Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.