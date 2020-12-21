For the first time this season, the no. 15 Red Raiders will leave the state of Texas.
After a schedule of non-conference opponents was carefully put together to minimize travel, Big 12 play has begun, and Tech will head to Norman.
The Red Raiders opened their conference schedule with a 58-57 loss to Kansas in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Leading the team in scoring was junior guard Mac McClung. He finished the game with 21 points but shot just 5-16 from the field.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. also scored 20 points, the third-most of his career. Where Shannon made his greatest impact was behind the three-point line, where he made four of the team’s six three-point field goals.
The Tech offense as a whole struggled to make shots from deep, making just 6-23 three-point attempts. It was also another inconsistent night on free-throws, shooting 61.1 percent from the line.
Tech will need to make shots to stay on pace with a high-caliber Oklahoma offense. The Sooners are currently averaging 85.3 points per game, the 29th most in the nation, according to Sports Reference.
A large part of that offense is from returning forward Brady Manek and guard Austin Reaves. The pair of seniors are averaging a combined 33.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, according to ESPN.
Increased production from the Red Raiders’ veterans will also be crucial. Against Kansas, senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva and junior guard Kyler Edwards shot a combined 0-11 from the field and finished the game scoreless.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. It will also be broadcast on Double T 97.3 FM.
