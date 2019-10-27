The No. 17 Texas Tech soccer team will travel to Austin to play Texas in its last regular-season game away from Lubbock at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
After earning six points in Friday morning's victory against Baylor, the Red Raiders sit at third in the conference, according to Tech Athletics. Tech defeated the Bears 2-0 for its seventh shut out of the season.
The Red Raiders have a 12-2-2 overall record and are 4-1-2 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics. Tech’s only recorded conference loss was to Texas Christian, 1-2.
Junior forward Kirsten Davis earned all the points recorded during the match against Baylor, making her the leader in points for the Big 12 with 32 this season, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis is also ranked first in goals with 13 this season.
For the Longhorns, Hayley Berg is ranked sixth in points with 21, according to Big 12 Sports. Berg is third in two categories for the conference, with seven assists and 65 shots.
Texas is 10-6 overall for the season and 5-2 in conference play, according to Texas Sports. The Longhorns are also 6-4 at home and have won the last two matches against Baylor and Iowa State.
The two recorded conference losses for Texas were to Oklahoma State and West Virginia, with a loss to the Mountaineers 2-1 in overtime and a shut out by the Cowboys, 2-0, according to Texas Sports. Tech defeated both of those opponents and also shut out the teams, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders trail the Longhorns by only one point in the Big 12, Texas with 91 and Tech with 90, according to Big 12 Sports. Both teams have two games left in their seasons, including this match, to earn more points and catch up to Kansas with 92, Texas Christian with 106 and Oklahoma State with 116.
“They are a team that when they are on, have been fantastic and they’ve beaten some great teams. They beat Washington, and then showed up to Denver and got beat 3-0 by a team that’s not going to make the postseason,” head coach Tom Stone said. “But Texas is a very talented team that when they show up, they are really good.”
