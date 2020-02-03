The Texas Tech men basketball team will play Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders are 13-8 (4-4 Big 12) after losing 78-75 against No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. The Sooners are 14-7 (4-4 Big 12) following an 82-69 win over Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma has not won in Lubbock since 2015 and Tech currently has a three-game win streak against the Sooners. The last 10 matchups between these teams have been split evenly at 5-5. The Sooners lead the matchup all-time with a 37-25 record over the Red Raiders.
The Sooners are led by two juniors and a senior. Guard Austin Reaves and forwards Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek are all averaging 14-plus points per game, according to OU Athletics. The upperclassmen also are top-three on the team in rebounds per game averaging around 20 boards combined.
Manek is coming off one of his best games this season. He recorded 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and made seven three-pointers in the Sooners win against Oklahoma State.
Like Manek, Tech’s senior forward TJ Holyfield is coming off his best game of the year in the Red Raiders' 78-75 loss to No. 3 Kansas. Holyfield had 19 points, eight rebounds and a season-high three three-pointers. Holyfield also added four blocks wand was able to stay out of foul trouble, a struggle for him all season.
Oklahoma gives up the second-most points in the Big 12 beating only Iowa State in that category, according to Big 12 Sports.com. The Sooners are giving up close 66 points a game and scoring around 71 per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.