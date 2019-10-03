The No. 18 Texas Tech soccer team travels to Iowa State to play at 7 p.m. Thursday, for the Red Raiders first conference game away from home.
The Red Raiders head to Iowa State with an overall record of 9-1-1 and are 1-0-1 in conference. Tech faced Oklahoma and tied for the first time in the season, according to Tech Athletics.
In 2017, the Red Raiders also tied the Cyclones, 1-1 and last year, shut them out 3-0, according to Tech Athletics.
“Two years ago, the last time we were there, they scored late kinda like Oklahoma, and we ended up with a draw which was frustrating,” head coach Tom Stone said. “Now they’re a different team; we are a different team, but it is a tough place to get points.”
Before the tie, the Red Raiders had eight straight victories. The tie allowed the Tech to play a 90 minute game and played overtime and golden soccer for the first time in the season.
“It was an unfortunate lesson but a good one to learn early in the Big 12 so now we know overtime is real, and if we want to get the win we have stay tuned in for 90 plus minutes,” redshirt senior defender Gabbie Puente said.
Iowa State is 3-7 for the season and 0-1 in conference after a loss to West Virginia, according to Cyclone Athletics
“I know the coach well and he is very good so you’re not tricking this guy there is no formational or systematic thing they are going to fall for,” Stone said. “They always mess with somebody; they always beat good teams every year. For sure this is not a team we will ever take lightly because that would be a big mistake."
Junior defender Kirsten Davis is a key player for the Red Raiders with 11 goals so far this season, according to Tech Athletics. She has 26 points for the season and 49 shots, she is the leader in goals, shots on goal points for the Big 12 conference.
For the Cyclones, freshman midfielder, Mira Emma scored two goals, the most out of all the player so far this season, according to Cyclone Athletics. She also has one assist, 15 shots, and five shots on goal.
Junior defender McKenna Schultz played in every game so far for Iowa State and has played 582 minutes this season, according to Cyclone Athletics. She will start in the match against the Red Raiders, going head-to-head with her younger sister, freshman defender Macy Schultz.
Macy Schultz said this is the first time the sisters have ever faced one another, and she knows it will be a competitive game.
Stone said that this year’s team is the closest team he has ever had and that it is great to travel with a team that wants each other to succeed.
“Our team is such a fighting gritty and grinding team that being so close makes us want to fight even more," Puente said. "Our team just cares about each other so much on and off the field."
