With an 8-1 record, the Texas Tech soccer team face its first Big 12 opponent, Oklahoma State, at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders are ranked No. 25 of Division I colleges as Oklahoma State is ranked No. 18, according to Tech Athletics.
After a collision with a University of South Florida defender on Saturday, junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto had to get 25 stitches and will not play against Oklahoma State. Freshman goalkeeper Madison White stepped in and faced 14 shots, saved seven attempted goals and only allowed one to get by her. White will start in her first collegiate match against Oklahoma State.
“There was no overthinking (for White), there was no preparation she went in there and kicked everyone's butt,” senior midfielder Savanna Jones said. “She was getting pounded shot after shot, across a free-kick and everything but she didn’t let anything in. She did awesome. We are so proud of her.”
White was named freshman of the week for the Big 12 and recognized as a national player of the week for Top Drawer, according to Tech Athletics.
Oklahoma State will travel to Lubbock with a 7-0-2 record and head coach Tom Stone said to beat their undefeated competition Tech needs to outplay them.
“I think this is a team that’s been rebuilt from last year they were devastated with some injuries and got some new freshman in just like everyone else,” Stone said. "These guys know what they are doing they are highly organized, and they have always had great success and it’s not surprising to us they are undefeated.”
Oklahoma State has tied two matches, both 2-2, against Oklahoma and Southern Methodist University, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
“For us we know sometimes these games go to the last minute there have been a lot of games that end in a stalemate so there is some chess match involved,” Stone said. “But we just got to be up for it. It’s the opening game of the Big 12 if you’re not up for this what are you doing?”
