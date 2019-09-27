The Texas Tech football team is set to start Big 12 play against No. 6 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
With both teams entering the first conference game of the season, Tech posted a 2-1 overall record and Oklahoma has not lost a game this season with a 3-0 record, according to Tech Athletics game notes.
In their three games played, the Red Raider averaged 341.3 passing yards per game while rushing for 167.3 yards per game, according to the game notes. Sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman led the Red Raiders’ offense in Tech’s non-conference games, but after suffering a shoulder injury against Arizona, the Red Raiders will look to senior Jackson Tyner and junior Jett Duffey.
“With the quarterback situation for us, you’re going to see both guys,” head coach Matt Wells said. “Not sure how that’s going to play out. We’ll see how the week goes in practice and we’ll have a plan to find exactly for those guys by the end of the week before we get on the bus to head to the airport.”
As both quarterbacks will receive snaps in Norman, Wells said Tyner and Duffey each bring something different to the team.
“I think Jett (Duffey) brings some experience that you mentioned in the Big 12 and he’s played well at times,” Wells said. “He is elusive. He’s got some athletic ability when he does put it down and run.”
While Duffey has experience against Big 12 opponents, appearing in eight games last season while Bowman was sidelined with a lung injury, Wells said Tyner’s knowledge is one of his strengths.
“Jackson (Tyner) has done a really nice job of coming in and learning our offense really quickly, and kind of just going through it for the first time in training camp,” Wells said. “And from what he lacks in terms of game experience, I think he makes up in his knowledge and how quick he picked up our offense.”
Sophomore defensive back Adrian Frye said though he is more familiar with Duffey’s style of play, Tyner has impressed him in fall camp.
“Despite how (Tyner) looks, he can run,” Frye said. “He looks like a traditional pocket passer, but he can tuck the ball away and get some yards downfield. But in his passing game, he’s just as good as the rest of them. Him and Jett (Duffey) are pretty much, they’re going neck-in-neck this week to see who is going to start this game because they both can ball, I can tell you that right now.”
With Tyner transferring to Tech from Rice for his final season as a college football player, Frye said the quarterback has something to prove.
“Jackson (Tyner)? He’s hungry,” Frye said. “Because he got beat out of the spot at his last school. So it’s kind of like he don’t want to come here, make the same mistake. He’s just hungry now.”
As the Red Raiders prepare to take on the No. 1 team in the conference and the No. 6 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press, Tech is coming off of a bye week after losing to Arizona on Sept. 14.
With a week to rest, senior tight end Donta Thompson said bye week gave the team the time to relax as well as getting their minds and bodies right to focus on the Sooners.
“It came at a good time,” Thompson said regarding the timing of Tech’s bye week. “We’ve got some guys banged up a bit from Arizona, had time to recover over this past week and we’re still doing the recovery and stuff. But we’re definitely more locked in on what we need to do this week.”
Oklahoma is also coming off of its bye week, ranking second in the nation averaging 55.7 points per game, according to the game notes. The Sooners also lead the nation in total offense, averaging 676.7 total yards per game, while ranking second in rushing yards per game, averaging 324.3 yards on the ground.
The Sooners’ offense is led by quarterback Jalen Hurts who has recorded 880 passing and 373 rushing yards in three games this season, according to Oklahoma Athletics. As Hurts leads the team in both passing and rushing yards, the senior completed 80.3 percent of his passes, recording nine passing and four rushing touchdowns.
“I think Jalen Hurts throws the ball better (than Arizona’s Khalil Tate),” Wells said. “He’s thicker. He’s stronger. He’s more of a power runner, but don’t confuse power runner for a lock of speed. That’s not the case with No. 1. He’s got really good speed.”
As he competed against Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Kyler Murray last season, Frye said Hurts is a similar quarterback to Murray, but not necessarily the same.
“(Oklahoma’s) slower than they were last year because they had Hollywood (Marquise Brown) on the outside and they had Kyler Murray in the back,” Frye said. “So they had tremendous speed back there last season. Now I don’t think – this season I don’t think – I don’t think the (Charleston) Rambo guy is as fast as (Marquise) Brown was, and I know Jalen Hurts isn’t as fast as Kyler Murray was.”
Facing a slower quarterback and receivers, Frye said although this season’s team has different players, the Sooners’ concepts are still the same, making it a challenge for Tech’s defense.
“Kyler Murray is probably the fastest quarterback I’ve ever seen run. But other than that, those guys might lack the speed, but those guys are just as disciplined, just as hungry as the guys were last year,” Frye said. “With Jalen Hurts being a dual-threat quarterback, (the drop off in speed) helps in the contain aspect, but he can still run like he’s a tailback. So it will still be a challenge.”
Following their first loss of the season to Arizona, the Red Raiders used the bye week to watch film and improve heading into the toughest game of the season.
“We just had some missed plays,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t nothing that they really did to stop us. We stopped ourselves sometimes with penalties and dropped balls and incomplete balls, stuff like that. Plays that we wish we could have had back. But that’s just how the game goes.”
On the defensive end, Frye said the Red Raiders made several small mistakes that allowed Arizona to capitalize and score.
“We beat ourselves too. It was a couple plays where it was a just a couple mental mistakes and a couple of, like, discipline. It’s like the smallest things can cost you,” Frye said. “And I know on my end, I peaked in the backfield, cost us a touchdown, and it was another play when they ran their screen for like 70 yards. But that as all because somebody didn’t account for the back during the blitz."
Both Tech and Oklahoma will start conference play as they are set to kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on FOX for fans that cannot make the trip to Norman.
“I like (the early kickoff time). I think that’s the way college football ought to be played,” Wells said. Maybe not 11 a.m., but maybe 1 p.m. Unless you’re on one of the big four, five networks, let’s just kick it off and roll. I’ve always thought that. So we’ll take the 11 a.m. Get ready to go.”
The game against Oklahoma will mark the first time in program history that the Red Raiders opened Big 12 play against the Sooners, according to the game notes.
