The Texas Tech men’s tennis team is set to face Tulane at 1 p.m. on Saturday for the first of three matches while in Mississippi.
The Red Raiders have a 3-3 record this season, with three straight victories in the first three matches of the spring season, according to Tech Athletics. In the past two weeks, Tech has had three consecutive losses to ranked teams.
Saturday's match is on neutral ground for both Tech and Tulane. The Red Raiders are 0-3 on neutral courts while the Green Waves are 0-1, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Bjorn Thomson leads the Red Raiders in singles victories with a 3-1 record while the entire team posts an 18-16 record in single dual matches collectively, according to the release.
Tulane will face Tech with the same spring record, 3-3 this season while being 2-1 at home and 1-1 away, according to Tulane Athletics.
The Green Waves first met the Red Raiders while at Lubbock back in 2012 with Tech shutting them out 7-0, according to Tech Athletics. Since then, Tech has won three more games while Tulane won only one match in 2018.
Tech has scored 21 points on Tulane and averaged 4.2 points per match, according to Tech Athletics. Meanwhile, the Green Waves have scored 13 points and an average of 2.6 per match, according to Tulane Athletics.
The Red Raiders will stay in Starkville for the weekend to face both Mississippi State and Mississippi Valley State on Sunday at noon and 8 p.m.
