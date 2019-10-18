The No. 13 Texas Tech soccer team is set to play Texas Christian at the John Walker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. on Friday and will celebrate 25 years of the soccer program, inviting past Red Raiders to witness the match.
The Red Raiders are set to play the Horned Frogs with an overall 11-2-1 record and are 3-2-0 in conference play according to Tech Athletics. In its last two matches, Tech defeated West Virginia 1-0 and tied Kansas 0-0, earning four points over the weekend.
“We’ll take the four (points) and move on you know, we are not looking over our shoulder now. We are good to go for this weekend,” head coach Tom Stone said.
TCU will travel to Lubbock with a 2-1-1 record in conference and an overall record of 8-4-1, according to TCU Athletics.
The Horned Frogs will get back into action after a 10-day hiatus from a soccer field after their last game against Baylor was postponed, according to TCU Athletics. Stone said TCU is ready to play after a disappointing loss they had against Texas.
The Red Raiders have recorded 82 points and are ranked third in the conference, according to Big 12 Sports. TCU is ranked second with six more points than Tech.
“Yeah we are checking the standings, but that doesn’t really change how we play we want wins we want points, every weekend,” sophomore Charlotte Teeter said.
Alumni are invited to watch the rivalry match, and Tech’s first Hall of Fame inductee Kristy Frantz who was with the soccer program from 1996-1999 will be honored at the game, according to Tech Athletics.
Also, Taylor Lytle a former captain for the Red Raiders from 2007-2011 said on Twitter she was coming to the match and was excited to celebrate the 25-year history of the soccer program. Lytle is now a midfielder for the Utah Royals FC of the NWSL.
This rivalry match in the first of the last four matches the Red Raiders have in Big 12 play with only Baylor, Texas and Kansas State.
"I am super confident in how we are playing right now. We are just performing really well but we aren’t done yet, it would be silly to think we couldn’t be better,” Teeter said. “I believe so much in this team and our goal is to win a Big 12 championship.”
