The No. 18 Texas Tech men's basketball team will travel to Fort Worth to play Texas Christian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in hopes of getting its fifth-straight win against the Horned Frogs.
Both teams will enter the match with a 12-5 overall record and a 3-2 record in conference play. Despite similar records, the Red Raiders enter this game on a two-game winning streak while TCU is on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to West Virginia and Oklahoma.
Tech put up 80 or more points on the Horned Frogs in both of their matchups last season. TCU managed to put up 65 and 66 points in those games but could not defend as the Red Raiders shot over 50 percent from the field in both games.
Junior guard Davide Moretti averaged 13 points against TCU last season 60 percent from the three-point line.
Head coach Chris Beard said he has nothing but respect for TCU and believes his team will have to play the best game of the season to win.
“It’s a 40-minute game, we’ll have to play our best game of the year to compete in that game,” Beard said. “Respect to everyone in the Big 12, we don’t even look at the standings or this or that until we make the turn.”
TCU’s senior guard Desmond Bane has started the last three seasons for the Horned Frogs with his production increasing every season. He comes into the game averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shooting 46.6 percent from the field. His 16.6 points per game rank third in the Big 12. Bane is in the top-10 in every category, except blocks, in the Big 12, according to big12sports.com, showing how versatile he can be.
Kevin Samuel, TCU’s sophomore big man, is fifth in the Big 12 in rebounds averaging 8.4 per game and first in the conference in blocks averaging 2.6 per game, making up for Bane not placing in that category.
“We understand how good the league is and the coaching and the players," Beard said. "I think you’ve got to get nine or 10 games into it to this. With that being said I think TCU is really good. I’ve had a chance to watch them… it’s our next chance to win a Big 12 game."
As the Red Raiders prepare to take on the Horned Frogs on the road, this will be Tech's last game before taking on Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.