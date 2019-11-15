The Texas Tech and Texas Christian football teams will play each other at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday as both teams are fighting for bowl eligibility.
Heading into the game, the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs post the same record as both teams have gone 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play this season, according to the Tech Athletics game notes. A win on Saturday would put either team one win away from the chance of making a bowl game in the postseason.
“Get the seniors to leave out as bowl champions,” junior linebacker Riko Jeffers said regarding the team’s goal with three games left of the regular season. “I mean, that's what the coaches came in and promised our seniors, and that's what the team has promised our seniors, as well. We want to be able to let them leave a great legacy here and be able to have a ring when they leave and just leave their mark on Texas Tech.”
This season, the Red Raiders have averaged 31.6 points per game with a more dominant passing game, according to the game notes. Of Tech’s 478.6 yards of total offense per game, 310.7 of the yards recorded came from a pass.
Junior quarterback Jett Duffey has stepped up to lead the Red Raiders’ offense after Tech’s starting quarterback, sophomore Alan Bowman, was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Although Bowman was recently cleared to play, head coach Matt Wells said it is the team’s intent to redshirt him.
In his five games as a starter, Duffey has thrown for 1,650 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions, according to Tech Athletics. With Tech relying on the passing game, junior wide receiver leads the team with 473 receiving yards despite missing the Red Raiders’ last game due to a violation of team rules. Vasher also leads the team with six receiving touchdowns. Vasher is one of five Red Raiders to record over 200 receiving yards this season and one of six to score off a pass.
“Jett is throwing a better deep ball,” Wells said. “You know, our receivers are making plays down the field. There were a couple coverages that gave us those chances (against West Virginia) because they can certainly play certain coverages and certain things can take all that away from you. But again, he's gotten better.”
For TCU, the Horned Frogs’ offense is led by a true freshman, Max Duggan. This season, Duggan has thrown for 1,545 yards in nine games played, according to TCU Athletics. Although the freshman has complete 55.83 percent of his passes this season, he has also thrown seven interceptions. While TCU only has three receivers with over 200 yards gained off the pass, Jalen Reagor leads the team with 462 receiving yards this season, along with four touchdowns.
“Looking at their athletes, I mean, Max (Duggan), that guy is going to be a hard guy to contend with,” Wells said. “Again, another great quarterback in the Big 12, dual-threat guy, and sneaky quick, sneaky fast and tough, tough kid.”
While the teams look about the same on the stat sheet offensively, TCU has found success in its defense this season. The Horned Frogs’ defense leads the Big 12 in yards allowed per game this season, allowing 320.7 yards per game, according to the game notes.
“I've gone against them and they are tough, hard-nosed, really good players. I bet they're football junkies. They're just tough. They're blue-collar,” Wells said regarding TCU’s defense. “But they're smart coaches, and they've been in one system and they know that system in and out, and they mix coverages. You see them in man coverage, you see them pressuring, you see them dropping. Four-man front, three-man front. I don't know, Coach does everything. Very aggressive, very sound, very smart.”
The Horned Frogs’ defense is led by Garret Wallow as he leads the team with 94 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, while also recording 2.5 sacks, one interception, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries, according to TCU Athletics. As a team, TCU has recorded 52 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and 11 interceptions this season.
“They're stacked on the defensive side of the ball. Always is a challenge going against them. It seems like every year they're having a draft pick as a defensive lineman,” senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy said. “This year they might have two. That front seven is only amplified when they have great linebacker play like you just spoke about. (Wallow) a heck of a player.”
Although TCU’s defense looks better as a whole when comparing statistics, two Red Raiders top the nation in several categories this season. Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks is ranked in the top-10 in three different categories nationally, ranking second in tackles for loss per game with two, fourth in solo tackles per game with 6.7 and seventh for total tackles per game with 10.9. This season, Brooks has led Tech’s defense with 98 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries while also ranking second on the team with three sacks.
“Man, Jordyn (Brooks) is a freakish athlete. I don't really know if he has a best trait. He can really do anything,” Jeffers said. “I'm very grateful to be able to play alongside of him. He teaches me a lot. He's just a freakish athlete. He can really do anything. He can drop into coverage, he can chase after the quarterback. He's just phenomenal to play with.”
Another standout player on Tech’s defense is senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III. After recording an interception against West Virginia last week, Coleman continues to lead the nation in the category, picking off eight passes this season, according to the game notes. The eight picked off passes this season ranks him second all-time in both Tech and the Big 12’s record books for single-season interceptions.
Following the game against TCU, Tech will play its final home game of the season as the Red Raiders take on Kansas State on Nov. 23.
“I mean, it's just everyone versus Texas Tech,” Jeffers said. “Not a lot of people think that we can do what we can do, and as long as we believe in each other and go out and practice with a purpose every day and just do what we know we can do, everything will fall the way that it should.”
