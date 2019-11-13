The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer team is set to start the first round of the NCAA tournament, after receiving a No. 4 seeding, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday against Pepperdine at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
For the seventh time in eight seasons, Tech will participate in the NCAA tournament, according to Tech Athletics. This is the sixth time in program history the Red Raiders will host the first-round match in Lubbock.
In 2012, the Red Raiders appeared in the tournament and Tech shut out North Texas in the first round, 2-0, according to Tech Athletics. Tech then traveled to Tallahassee to face Florida State in the second round. After forcing overtime, Florida State scored a golden goal to send them to the third round and end Tech’s run in the tournament.
For the fourth consecutive year, Tech made the NCAA tournament in 2015, playing North Texas. While at home, Tech shut out the Eagles 1-0. Janine Beckie scored the game-winning goal to send the Red Raiders to face Auburn. The Tigers defeated the Red Raiders 3-2 in overtime of the second round of the tournament to eliminate Tech.
In 2016, Tech was eliminated in the first round for the first time since 2012. In its run, Tech traveled to Salt Lake City to play Utah and was knocked out with a 1-0 loss, according to Tech Athletics. A year later in 2017, the Red Raiders did not make the NCAA tournament for first time since 2011.
In its latest NCAA run, Tech hosted Princeton in 2018, according to Tech Athletics. In the first half of the match, senior Jade King scored the first goal and during the second half, junior Kirsten Davis and sophomore Charlotte Teeter both scored. Tech shut out the Tigers 3-0 to advance to the second round.
In the second round of the tournament, Tech was eliminated by Virginia in a shootout, according to Tech Athletics. In the last match, Tech recorded seven saves and 10 shots. In overtime, Tech scored two goals versus Virginia’s four, ending the Red Raiders’ season.
Now, Tech will face Pepperdine with a 5-0 record in first-round at home on Friday.
The Red Raiders had a similar outcome in 2013 after making the tournament for the second-straight season, according to Tech Athletics. Tech was eliminated in the second round to Texas A&M. With a 3-4 shootout loss to the Aggies, the Red Raiders wrapped up their season with an overall 18-2-3 record.
Making program history in 2014, the Red Raiders appeared in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen, according to Tech Athletics. To get to the third round, Tech shut out Prairie View A&M, 8-0, and then defeated Auburn, 2-1. In the third round, Tech faced the No. 2-seed Florida and lost, 3-2, to conclude their postseason run.
This was the first time the Red Raiders advanced to the NCCA Sweet Sixteen and they have yet to get past the second round since then, according to Tech Athletics.
