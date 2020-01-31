To close the first round of conference play, the Texas Tech women's basketball team will welcome Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Saturday to United Supermarkets Arena.
Leading up to this past week of rest, the Lady Raiders lost in a hard-fought battle against the number two team in the country, Baylor. Despite the loss, Tech gave the Lady Bears one of their most difficult matches of the year, scoring more points against them than any other opponent previously this season.
Their stellar offensive performance was led by senior forward Brittany Brewer, who finished the game with a season-high 24 points. Brewer is the leading scorer for Tech this season, and also gets it done on the glass; Brewer is averaging 10.3 boards per game, fifth in the Big 12, and 15.2 points per game, according to NCAA Statistics.
Junior guard Lexi Gordon and sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr also came up big with a pair of double-digit scoring outings against Baylor. Gordon tied her career-high from beyond the arc with four threes on her way to an 18-point game, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Carr tallied 16 points to go along with her season-high four steals on the afternoon.
In conference play, Gordon, Brewer and Carr are the only members of the Lady Raiders that are averaging double-digit scoring totals. Defensively, they are also among the top players on their team in steals per game as well.
Despite the impressive offensive outings that the Lady Raiders have had of late, Oklahoma State’s top-notch defense will be one of their toughest challenges this far.
The Cowgirls rank second in the conference in scoring defense and lead the Big 12 in blocked shots per game with an average of 6.5, per NCAA Statistics. Their defense is anchored by 6’4 junior forward Natasha Mack. Mack is second in the Big 12 in total rebounding and is the only player to have multiple 20-rebound performances with three.
Offensively, Mack is one of the most efficient scorers in the conference, putting up 16 points per game on 52 percent shooting, which is fourth in the Big 12. She also leads the conference in double-doubles with 12.
On the perimeter, Oklahoma State has one of the best scorers in the nation in junior guard Vivian Gray. Gray has put up the third most 20-point games in the conference with 11 on the season, and she is the heart and soul of the Oklahoma State offense as seen by her lack of bench time.
Gray averages the second-most minutes played in the conference with 36 minutes per game. Her production, however, makes it reasonable as she ranks 15th in the nation in scoring. Gray’s ball security is also the reason she is trusted with the keys. She ranks among the top 10 in the conference with not only her assist total but assist to turnover ratio as well.
As a team, the Cowgirls’ 12-8 record overall and 3-5 record in conference play does not reflect their talent to the fullest. They have shown their ability to compete with top tier opponents this year, as they have knocked off the previously ranked number 25 ranked team in the country West Virginia 57-55.
The Cowgirls capitalize on their aggressive defense by taking care of the ball on the other end. They currently lead the Big 12 in fewest turnovers per game with only 12.8 averaged per outing.
Historically, Tech has the advantage of Oklahoma State, winning 34 out of the last 64 games. In the short term, however, the Cowgirls have won 11 of their last 15 games since 2013, per Tech Athletics. In their most recent outing in February last season, Sydney Goodson, Carr and Brewer combined for 42 of the Lady Raiders’ 90 points in a victory.
The Tech women’s basketball team will look to make it two straight victories against Oklahoma State for the first time since 2013 on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.