The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is set to play Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the United Supermarkets Arena for the Red Raiders’ eighth non-conference home game of the 2019-2020 season.
The Big 12/SEC Classic is an annual event on Jan. 25 every year, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The 2020 matchup between 10 teams from the Big 12 and the SEC will mark the fifth year of the event.
Tech is coming off of the program’s first NCAA Championship game where the Red Raiders faced Virginia, losing 85-77 in overtime, according to Tech Athletics. Tech has a 4-2 overall record in the Big 12/SEC Classic, including a 67-64 win over Arkansas last year.
Some SEC teams Tech has played in the past include LSU, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama and Arkansas before the matchup last year, according to the release. Tech head coach Chris Beard is 3-0 against SEC teams since he came to Tech in 2016.
The Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament before getting knocked out by Auburn, according to the release. Kentucky was 15-3 in conference play last year but lost to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.
In last year’s Big 12/CEC Classic, the Wildcats played Kansas and lost 71-63, according to Kansas Athletics.
The game in 2020 will be the fifth time Tech and Kentucky met, according to the release. Currently, Tech is 0-4 against Kentucky after losing to the Wildcats, 83-68, in the last matchup in 1994.
The Red Raiders are looking to continue their 47 straight non-conference home game win streak carried on from last season, according to the release. The team also went 17-1 at home last season, the lone loss coming against Iowa State.
