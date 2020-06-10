The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will face Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in their fourth matchup dating back to 2005.
The event will be hoated at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, more commonly known as the home-court for the NBA team, the Phoenix Suns. The Jerry Colangelo Classic features many teams, including three from Arizona and additions from BYU, San Francisco and Grand Canyon. The highly anticipated matchup between Tech and Gonzaga will be televised on CBS.
Tech has defeated Gonzaga in all three of their last matchups, but each competition was within ten points. Both programs have taken advantage of their off-season recruiting and have built competitive teams for the upcoming season. According to ESPN, Gonzaga is ranked number one on its “Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020-21” list. Tech landed at the ninth overall spot further down the list. With transfers bouncing around the NCAA and waivers yet to be cleared, there is still a lot of room for movement, but both teams are still top tier in regard to firepower.
The non-conference matchup next season between Tech and Gonzaga will be highly touted as one of the most anticipated games of the early-season schedule.
