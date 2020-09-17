The Texas Tech soccer team will face Baylor on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the first match of the season. The Red Raiders had to postpone their match against Kansas State last Friday due to two players testing positive for COVID-19, and seven others, including both goalkeepers, being exposed, according to a Tech Athletics release.
Head coach Tom Stone said besides the two positive cases, every other exposed player has tested negative on four different occasions.
The Red Raiders are Baylor’s second opponent of the 2020 season. The Bears tied Texas Christian University 0-0 in their first match of the season last Friday, according to Baylor Athletics.
During their 2019 season, the Bears finished with a 4-5 conference record and were overall 8-8-3, according to Big 12 Sports.
“Right now, we are just focused on getting ready for Baylor and getting better today,” redshirt senior defender Margaret Begley said.
The Red Raiders will jump back into action after a 15-4-3 overall record during the 2019 season and 6-1-2 conference record, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tickets for Friday’s match are sold online at texastech.com and over the phone at 806-742-TECH. Those who wish to attend must purchase their tickets in advance, no tickets will be sold at the Complex, according to a Tech release. Only 25 percent of general admission will be allowed at the John Walker due to COVID-19 regulations.
The first game of the season will also be on national television and streamed for ESPN+ subscribers.
“My mentality for this year is to make it just as enjoyable as it was last year,” Begley said. “Right now, our mentality through this pandemic is just to take it day by day and make the most of it.”
