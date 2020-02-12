The No. 6 Texas Tech baseball team is set to open its 2020 season on friday against Houston Baptist. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Tech is coming off its deepest College World Series run in program history, getting knocked out in the semifinals. As the Red Raiders look to make a trip to Omaha for the fifth time in seven seasons, the expectations for the team remain high.
In the preseason, the Red Raiders were picked to finish first in the Big 12 by the conference coaches. Nationally, Tech ranked among the top-10 teams by all six of the major baseball publications. Four of the publications gave the Red Raiders a No. 3 preseason ranking while the other team had Tech ranked at No. 6.
With the preseason praise, Tech will look to have its sixth 45+ win season under head coach Tim Tadlock. Last season, the Red Raiders posted a 46-20 overall record while going 30-7 at Dan Law Field. Tech did not lose a single series at home last season.
Houston Baptist will try to challenge the Red Raiders in Lubbock after posting an 18-35 overall record last season. The Huskies struggled on the road last year, finishing 4-22 against teams outside of Houston.
Although the Red Raiders had a successful 2019 season, they will be without three of their top four batters. With Josh Jung, Cameron Warren and Gabe Holt continuing their careers in the pros, sophomore Dru Baker will look to continue his consistent batting this season. Last year, he ranked third on the team with a .321 batting average, adding 44 hits and three home runs. Senior Brian Klein is the only other returner who posted a .300 or higher batting average last season with a .315. He ranked fourth on the team with 81 hits and third with 57 RBI.
Houston Baptist’s top offensive player is Brandon Bena. Last season, Bena led the Huskies with a .313 batting average and 36 RBI, according to Houston Baptist Athletics. He also ranked second on the team with 60 hits and five home runs. Also returning for the Huskies is their leader in hits, Trent Franson, who recorded 61 last year. Their leader in home runs last season also remains on this year’s roster after hitting six out of the park.
Regarding pitching, two of Tech’s starters last season will return to the mound in sophomore Micah Dallas and junior Bryce Bonnin. In his freshman season, Dallas ranked third on the team with 84 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched. Bonnin threw in 64 innings, striking 65 batters out in his first season as a Red Raider after transferring from Arkansas. Dallas and Bonnin were two of three pitchers last season to be credited with at least seven wins.
For Houston Baptist, Kyle Gruller is the only returning starting pitcher. Despite being their only starting pitcher to return, Gruller was the Huskies’ most reliable arm. Last season, Gruller led the pitching staff with a 2.18 ERA after throwing in 74.1 innings. He also led the team with 85 strikeouts, leading all pitchers by at least 31.
Overall Tech will return 20 players for the 2020 season. 14 Red Raiders will make their debut at Tech as 10 student-athletes will start their collegiate careers. Four Red Raiders transfered from another college.
Following their season-opener on Friday, the Red Raiders will play a doubleheader on Saturday against Houston Baptist and Northern Colorado at noon and 4 p.m., respectively. The weekend will end with a second game against Northern Colorado at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.