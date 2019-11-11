Texas Tech will start a new student tailgate before Saturday’s football game against Texas Christian in the green space where the Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium was.
The free tailgate for students will start at 8 a.m. and will have several food trucks, a mechanical bull, a climbing wall and other entertainment options, according to a Tech Athletics news release. At 9 a.m., Texas country artist Stoney LaRue will perform for an hour.
Along with the student tailgate, Raider Alley will also begin at 8 a.m., according to the release. Grady Spencer will perform at Raider Alley in the engineering key.
With the tailgates starting at 8 a.m., the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs are set to kick off at 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.
