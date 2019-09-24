The Texas Tech volleyball team will host West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to begin conference play at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders will start Big 12 play coming off of a six-game win streak after going undefeated in the Red Raider Classic.
West Virginia posted an 8-4 overall this season, an improvement from their 11-19 record a season ago, according to West Virginia Athletics. The Red Raiders and Mountaineers split their season series last year as both teams won on their home courts.
The Red Raiders senior hitter Emily Hill leads the nation in kills and points heading into Wednesday’s match, according to Tech Athletics. The Mountaineers will test Hill and the Red Raiders as West Virginia averages over two blocks per set, according to West Virginia Athletics.
In Tech’s last outing, the Red Raiders went 3-0 in the Red Raider Classic after beating University of Texas as El Paso, Incarnate Word and Houston by a combined score of 9-2, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is 4-0 at home this season and will look to build upon that record against the Mountaineers.
The game will be broadcast by ESPNU, according to Tech Athletics news release.
