Following a 5-0 week, the No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team will head back to Lubbock for a two-game midweek series against UNLV on Tuesday and Wednesday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Going into their matchup against the Rebels, the Red Raiders post an 11-1 overall record while remaining undefeated in Lubbock with a 6-0 record at Dan Law Field. Tech is also coming off a three-game sweep in Tallahassee, giving Florida Atlantic its first loss of the season while also defeating Florida State twice in its top-10 matchup. The wins in Florida grew the Red Raiders’ winning streak to seven games.
The Rebels will come to Lubbock with a 3-8 overall record while going 0-1 at their opponents’ home field. UNLV will look to upset the Red Raiders, using the momentum from its series win over Creighton over the weekend. The Rebels opened the series with a 6-4 win and came back for a 12-3 win on Sunday. Despite losing the second game of the series, the Rebels forced extra innings, losing in the 11th.
Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse leads the Red Raiders’ offense with a .447 batting average and 21 hits this season. He ranks second in the Big 12 for his hit total and third for his batting average. Neuse also leads Tech and the conference with 16 runs scored. Slugging freshman catcher Nate Rombach has also impacted Tech’s offense, leading the conference with 20 RBI, six home runs and a .810 slugging percentage.
For UNLV, Eric Bigani leads the team offensively with a .356 batting average, 16 hits and nine RBI this season. Austin Kryszczuk is the Rebels’ leading slugger, sending two out of the park for home runs, leading the team with a .600 slugging percentage.
As a team, Tech leads the conference in almost every major offensive statistic. The Red Raiders top the conference with a .326 batting average, 139 hits, 117 runs scored, 19 home runs and 110 RBI. The Red Raiders also rank first in the Big 12 with 33 doubles and third with four triples.
The Rebels have collectively posted a .251 batting average this season. As a team, UNLV has recorded 98 hits, 55 runs scored, five home runs and 51 RBI this season.
Heading into the series, Tech’s previous midweek starting pitchers consisted of sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery and sophomore RHP Hunter Dobbins. Montgomery has posted a 2.00 ERA through 9.0 innings pitched while Dobbins has posted a 2.57 ERA through 7.0 innings pitched. Montgomery has recorded two wins at the mound as Dobbins was credited with one win. Regarding strikeouts, Montgomery ranks fifth on the team with 12, and Dobbins is right behind him with 11. Both Red Raiders have given up just two earned runs this season.
With this being the Rebels’ first series against a ranked team this season, the Red Raiders could see two of their strongest arms in Chase Maddux and Josh Sharman. Maddux leads the starting pitchers with a 2.55 ERA through 17.2 innings pitched. He also ranks second with 17 strikeouts, behind Sharman’s 19. Sharman has had the most time at the mound this season with 18.0 innings pitched, and he has posted a 4.50 ERA.
Backing the starting pitching, Tech’s bullpen has been hot this season. Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas leads the team with two saves, leading the bullpen with 16 strikeouts. Last season, Dallas was Tech’s Friday starter, but as a reliever, he has posted a .84 ERA this season. Right behind him is senior RHP John McMillon, who has thrown the second-most strikeouts out of the bullpen this season with 13. Other key arms for the Red Raiders include juniors Ryan Sublette and Jakob Brustoski. Both lead the team with a 0.00 ERA after 6.0 and 6.1 innings pitched, respectively.
Coming out of UNLV’s bullpen, Haydn King and Bradley Spooner have been the Rebels’ leaders in strikeouts of those who have not started a game. Both have made five appearances this season. King leads the bullpen with nine strikeouts in 10.1 innings pitched as Spooner follows with seven in 6.1 innings of work.
As a whole, Tech’s pitching has posted a 2.80 ERA this season, ranking fifth in the conference. Despite ranking in the middle of the conference in ERA, the Red Raiders lead the conference with 150 strikeouts with Texas ranking second with 111. Tech’s pitching has given up 70 hits and 33 earned runs in its 12 games played.
UNLV’s pitching staff has posted a 5.19 ERA as a team this season. The Rebels have struck 96 total batters out while giving up 72 hits and 59 earned runs this season after 11 games.
The two teams will open the series at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by the second game at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Both games will be played at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The games will mark the first of a five-game homestand, as Tech will follow with a three-game series against Rice over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.