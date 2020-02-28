The No. 22 Texas Tech men's basketball team is set to play Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena. This game will be played in honor of Andre Emmett, who played for Tech from 2000-2004, who was fatally shot on September 23.
The Longhorns will enter Saturday’s game on a three-game win streak, including a 67-57 upset victory over No. 20 West Virginia on Monday. That win pushed Texas into a three-way tie for fourth in the Big 12 standings with a 7-8 record in conference play.
Head coach Chris Beard said he has nothing but respect for the Longhorns and their head coach Shaka Smart, despite their up and down season.
“Nothing but respect for Shaka (Smart) and this is the latest example. It doesn’t surprise me at all it would be what I would predict. His teams are always gonna compete. (The Longhorns) had some adversity this year, they’ve had some key injuries, some key illness and just like all great teams do they responded,” Beard said. “They’re playing their best basketball when it matters most, a three-game winning streak. I’d tell you they’re one of the hottest teams in college basketball, one of the best-coached teams in college basketball.”
The Red Raiders will enter Saturday’s game on a different note. Tech is coming off its largest margin of defeat. Oklahoma beat the Red Raiders 65-51; the biggest deficit Tech has lost by this season. However, Tech is still third in the Big 12 with a 9-6 record in conference play. Although the team struggled as a whole shooting the ball, finishing shooting 33 percent from the field and three-point line, freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey hopes to move on from his 0-8 shooting performance against the Sooners.
Coach Beard said that after a poor night of shooting you must stick to your plan. Tech has the best three-point percentage and scores the second-most points per game in the Big 12, according to the Big 12.
“You stay the course. I think going into the game (against Oklahoma) we had, statistically, the best offense in the Big 12 in terms of points scored,” Beard said.
The Longhorns are ranked ninth in the Big 12 in points per game, according to Big 12 Sports, scoring 64.6 points per game. However, their production on the offensive side has increased during their three-game winning streak as they are putting up 69 points per game over the stretch.
Texas had a 12-point lead over the Red Raiders at the half in their first matchup. Tech bounced back and scored 43 points in the second half to complete the comeback. Freshmen guards Terrence Shannon Jr. and Ramsey combined for 35 points in their win. Senior TJ Holyfield led the team in rebounds and blocks recording eight boards and five blocks in the win.
The Longhorns offense is led by three guards. Junior Matt Coleman III and sophomores Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey are all averaging over 11 points per game this season and also lead the team in steals.
This game will the second-to-last home game of the season for the Red Raiders.
