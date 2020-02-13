The Texas Tech track and field team will be back at home and ready to host the Texas Tech Shootout this weekend in the Sports Performance Center. The full team will be back in action after just a small group made a trip to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque last weekend.
The meet will welcome several solid programs including Alabama, Arizona, BYU, Iowa, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. The conference teams Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas will also make its appearance this weekend as they look to make strong qualifying marks, according to Tech Athletics.
With the Big 12 Championships three weeks away and five weeks until the NCAA Championships, the Red Raiders are gearing up for the competition, according to Tech Athletics. Weight thrower Gabe Oladipo broke the 70-foot barrier and set a new school record of 71’-.75” or 21.66 meters last week in New Mexico. Oladipo also holds a spot in the national top 10 as well.
Ruth Usoro competed well last weekend as she set a new personal best, landing at 20’-10” or 6.35-meters in the women’s long jump. This distance not only placed her first overall in the event, but it also ranked her seventh in the nation, according to Tech Athletics. In addition, Usoro is ranked in the top-10 NCAA indoor track and field in the long and triple jump.
Chloe Wall made some impressive marks in New Mexico in the women’s pole vault. Wall’s top clearance was 14’-2.75” or 4.34 meters which marked the third-best in school history for the Lady Raiders. Adding to this, Wall is now ranked eighth in the national top-10 according to Tech Athletics.
In addition to the meet in Lubbock, head distance coach Jon Murray will take a group of three athletes to Washinton for the Husky Classic. Nokuthula Dlamini, Takieddine Hedeilli and Seselia Dala will be the ones competing as they seek to gain qualifications for the NCAA Championships by racing in the long-distance races, according to Tech Athletics.
The Texas Tech Shootout will take place on Friday and Saturday in the Sports Performance Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.