Texas Tech track and field team is set to host its second meet of the season, the Red Raider Invitational, in the Sports Performance Center on Friday.
This will be Tech’s first one-day meet of the season. Joining Tech will be teams from Arizona, Air Force, Arkansas, Houston, TCU, OSU, Texas State and several other schools, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Lady Raiders are set to compete against nationally-ranked women's programs from Arkansas and Houston. While the men will compete against the top-20 men's teams from Arkansas and TCU.
Gabrielle McDonald, D'Jenne Egharevba, Ashton O'Conner, Jequan Hogan and Gabe Oladipo are all set to compete in this week’s meet. Also competing will be the Lady Raiders' 4x400 group of McDonald, Amanda Crawford, Damajahnee Birch and Jadisa Warden. Last week the group ran a 3:39.05 and marked themselves as the top relay team in the conference.
Standing as the top hurdler in the Big 12 is McDonald. She broke the school record last week after running an 8.02 in the women's 60-meter hurdles final. As for the men, Ashton O’Conner will compete after making his first college appearance last in the 200-meter run. He ran 20.76 and snagged the top ranking in the conference. Also holding a spot in the Big 12 is Jequan Hogan for the men’s triple jump and Gabe Oladipo for men’s weight throw.
The Red Raider Invitational will start with field events at 10 a.m. and running events at 11 a.m. The meet is estimated to last until 6:40 p.m.
