Texas Tech’s volleyball team is coming off a 3-0 win against Abilene Christian on Monday. The Red Raiders will continue their home play at the Red Raider Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Tech start the classic against Houston at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by two matches on Saturday, according to a news release by Tech Athletics. The first match will be against Incarnate Word at 1 p.m. with second match of the day at 7 p.m. against University of Texas at El Paso.
The Red Raiders rank seventh among all Division I teams on the offensive side after recording 574 kills and 526 assists, according to the release. Houston is coming into the tournament with a 5-7 record on the year, as Incarnate Word posted a 4-7 this season and UTEP going 5-5 after its first 10 games.
Houston and UTEP are under a new coaching regime this season while Incarnate Word’s coach is in his second season, according to the release. The Red Raiders won their last matchups against all three teams, the most recent one coming in 2017 against UTEP.
All three games will be played at United Supermarkets Arena and will be streamed on FOX Sports Plus.
