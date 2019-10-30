Texas Tech’s volleyball team will host the number one team in the Big 12 and the nation, Texas, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Austin.
The Red Raiders finished the first half of Big 12 play with a .500 record, according to Tech Athletics. Coach Morgan Thomas talked about how there are no more secrets between conference rivals the second time around and what Texas excels at as the Red Raiders prepare to take on the Longhorns.
“(Texas) is tall and physical, well-coached team, very system-based," Thomas said. "Again, at this point in the year, everyone knows what you’re going to do. So, they’re good at a lot of things. They’ve been serving tougher and from the first time we’ve played them they have a couple of different positions that were locked this time around."
The Longhorns are ranked number one in the Big 12 for hitting percentage, serving aces and opponent blocks per set, according to big12sports.com. They also ranked second in blocks and kills, averaging 2.52 blocks per set and 14.02 kills per set.
The last time the two teams faced off, the Longhorns took a 3-0 victory on their home court. The Red Raiders will look a little different this time out, however, as this will be sophomore Alex Kirby’s first match against Texas. In their Sept. 28 matchup with the Longhorns, sophomore Tatum Rohme started in Kirby's spot due to injury. Rohme and Kirby’s styles of play differ at the setter position which could potentially throw off Texas.
Freshman Kylie Trefflich has been a bigger part of the Red Raiders' game plan recently. Trefflich did not play against Texas, but has made an appearance in two of the last three games Tech has played - most recently against Oklahoma where she recorded a career-high 11 kills.
Junior libero Emerson Solano is coming off a career game where she recorded 31 digs and received the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award for her effort against Oklahoma on Saturday. Solano talked about the advantages they will have as they play at home and how they look to take on Texas come Wednesday.
“I think that’s gonna be a little better playing in our home gym," Solano said. "Playing at Texas is one of the toughest environments I’ve ever been and just trying to keep them out of system more and stay more in our system. And being good out of system will help us a lot."
Texas has two players in the top five for kills in the Big 12. Micaya White is averaging 3.82 kills per set and Logan Eggleston is averaging 3.68 kills per set, according to big12sports. Jhenna Gabriel, the Longhorns setter, is ranked second in the Big 12 with 10.85 assists per set.
White, Eggleston and Skylar Fields all had over 10 kills on the Red Raiders in their last matchup. The Longhorns also recorded seven blocks to the Red Raiders three.
Coach Thomas talked about the importance of having trust in the work you put in during practice and having that carry over against a physical team like Texas.
“Just trusting that (our team) is well trained," Thomas said. "Every team is gonna get you, and we’re gonna get ours and they’re gonna get theirs and again, just trusting that we’re prepared for what’s in front of us.”
The Red Raiders will look to upset number one Texas on Wednesday night to help boost their resume for the NCAA Tournament in December.
