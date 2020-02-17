With conference play beginning to wind down, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team will welcome Baylor to United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of a seven-point loss to West Virginia in another game where their offense was relatively spotty. Despite several scoring droughts, Tech remained in the game down to the wire.
After the loss, Tech dropped to 4-8 in conference play and 15-8 overall. They now sit among the bottom two teams in the Big 12 conference.
Coming into the game against No. 2 ranked Baylor, there is absolutely no margin for error on either side of the basketball for the Lady Raiders.
“When you play Baylor, you have to hit a lot of first shots because they are so tall and talented,” head coach Marlene Stollings said. “The three-ball will be a very important part of our game; when we get the chance, we have to make them.”
The Lady Raiders have shown their capability in the past to be able to knock down threes at an extremely high clip. Against Oklahoma, they simultaneously broke both the school and Big 12 record for threes made with 20 on the night.
Threes were especially big in their first contest at Baylor, knocking down 12 total to give the Lady Bears one of their toughest matches of the season to date.
Baylor is currently undefeated in conference play (12-0) and only has one loss on the entire season (23-1). Their high-powered offense has beaten opponents by an average of 33.1 points per game, which is the highest in the nation, per Tech Athletics. The show is run by junior guard DiDi Richards, who averages a Big 12-leading 5.5 assists per game. Richards’ great vision is made easier by the perimeter sharpshooting of senior guard Juicy Landrum, who is among the best three-point shooters in the nation. Earlier this season, Landrum broke an NCAA record with 14 threes made in a single game, she finished with 42 points, which were all threes, and shot an even more astonishing 58% that game.
Baylor as a team leads the Big 12 in scoring offense, scoring defense, three-point percentage and 13 other statistical categories. Their immensely strong offense and defense is the reason why they have been considered among the top-two teams in the country for the majority of the season.
Tech, however, ranks right below them in several statistical categories, mostly offensive.
The Lady Raider offense is led by senior Brittany Brewer, who has been effective on both sides of the ball all season. Brewer averages a 15-point double-double along with four blocks per game, she is the only player nationwide to have an average stat line of this caliber.
Another key contributor to the Tech season has been sophomore point guard Chrislyn Carr. Carr has the keys to the offense and is an integral piece to the offensive fluidity that Tech has. She ranks second in the Big 12 in assists and also is among the top ten in the conference in three-pointers made.
One of the newest emergences from the Lady Raider roster has been junior sharpshooter Andrayah Adams. She has had several high-scoring games including a 29-point game in an overtime victory against Oklahoma. Her stellar scoring ability has moved her minutes up and has given the Lady Raider offense yet another versatile offensive weapon.
Tech will have their hands full with the Lady Bears come game time, but they have shown throughout the season that they can compete with just about anybody.
