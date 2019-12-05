The Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team will play eight games over the break, including a game against No. 1 Louisville, and will begin Big 12 play. Five of those games will be played at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Following their match up against DePaul on Dec. 4, the Red Raiders will travel to New York to take on the current No. 1 team in the nation, Louisville. Tech will have six days to prepare for the Cardinals as the game will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. The Cardinals are coming off their most impressive win of the season after beating No. 4 Michigan 58-43 on Tuesday. The team is led by junior forward Jordan Nwora who is averaging 22 points a game and seven rebounds, according to ESPN stats. The Cardinals as a team are holding opponents to just 59 points per game and are shooting almost 50 percent from the field, according to Louisville Athletics.
After the game against Louisville, Tech will travel back to Lubbock to play Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, beginning a five-game home streak in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Golden Eagles are 0-1 on the year against Big 12 opponent following a loss to Iowa State. Senior forward Boban Jacdonmi leads the team with 12 points per game and is shooting 61.4 percent from the field, according to ESPN stats. The Golden Eagles have been allowing more points than they’ve been scoring this season, giving up 76 points a game while only scoring 68 points a game, according to Southern Miss Athletics.
Tech will continue their home play five days later with a matchup against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the USA. UTRGV’s leading scorer, Jordan Jackson, is averaging 16.1 points game and is also a former Red Raider, according to UTRGV athletics. He transferred to UTRGV after his freshman season and is entering his final season of play as a graduate student. His mom, Sheryl Swoopes, played basketball for Tech from 1991-1993 and then was drafted into the WNBA in 1997.
The next opponent the Red Raiders will face is California State University Bakersfield at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the USA. CSU is in the same conference as UTRGV and made the NCAA Tournament in the 2016-17 season. Junior forward Taze Moore is the Roadrunners’ leading scorer, averaging 12 points a game on 52.2 percent shooting from the field, according to CSU Athletics. The Roadrunners are shooting 46.2 percent from the field this season and holding opponents to a 41.9 shooting percentage.
Tech will play its first Big 12 matchup of the season against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4 at the USA. The Cowboys are undefeated so far this season and are coming off winning the NIT Season Tip-Off after beating Syracuse and Ole Miss. The team’s leading scorer is sophomore guard Isaac Likekele who is averaging 13.7 points per game on 57 percent shooting from the field, according to OSU Athletics. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma State both times they faced them last season. In their first matchup, Tech beat the Cowboys handedly with a 78-50 win. The second matchup was much closer with Tech winning 84-80 in overtime.
The Red Raiders will end their five-game home stretch with a conference game against Baylor at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the USA. The Bears are currently ranked No. 18 in the nation and went 1-1 in the two matchups against Tech last season. Returning sophomore guard Jared Butler leads the team in scoring with 19.4 points a game and is shooting 52.2 percent from the three-point line, according to Baylor Athletics. Fellow returner Tristan Clark is averaging 6 points per game this season but did not face the Red Raiders last season. The Bears are averaging 80 points per game and shooting almost 40 percent from behind the arc.
Tech will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to play West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 for their first road game in conference play. Last season the Red Raiders beat the Mountaineers in Morgantown for the first time with a 62-59 win. Tech beat West Virginia 81-50 in their second matchup to complete the regular season sweep against them. However, the Mountaineers beat Tech in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship 79-74, ending the Red Raiders nine-game win streak heading into the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia has four players averaging double-digit points this season and are 7-0 so far this season.
To close out the break, Tech will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. The Wildcats and Red Raiders split the Big 12 title last season and their season series, with Tech winning the first matchup 63-57 and Kansas State winning the second matchup 58-45. The Wildcats will welcome two key players from last season’s roster, senior forward Xavier Sneed and junior guard Cartier Diarra. They are the top two scorers on the team, combining for 185 points which is 40 percent of the team’s offense this season, according to basketball-reference.com.
Tech will return from the break to play Iowa State at 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the United Supermarkets Arena.
