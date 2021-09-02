.
The Texas Tech women's soccer team is set to take on Cal State and the University of Texas San Antonio on Thursday and Sunday for its final games of the home stretch.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Red Raiders will first face Cal State after coming off of a 6-0 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis and junior forward Macy Schultz both recorded two goals during the match for the Red Raiders. Both players lead the team with three goals each for the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Cal State Fullerton is seeking their first victory of the 2021 season. The Titans are 0-3-0 on the season and have been outscored 6-1 in the three games combined, according to Cal State Sports.
The three losses were to San Diego, UCLA, and Santa Clara. This will be the Titans' third game on the road this season.
The game can be streamed in ESPN+ for subscribers.
Tech will stay at home Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. to host UTSA to cap off its four game home stand.
UTSA is 4-1-0 on the season, losing to Oklahoma State Cowboys in the season opener.
Since being shut out in the season opener 2-0 by the Cowboys, the Roadrunners have outscored opponents 9-1 in the last four matches, according to UTSA Sports.
UTSA junior Goalkeeper Jil Schneider is coming off back-to-back matches with six saves.
Tickets can be purchased for both games at the John Walker Soccer Complex and both games can be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers.
