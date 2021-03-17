The 17-10 Texas Tech men’s basketball team earned a sixth seed in the South Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will kick off its appearance in the tournament with a matchup against the 11th seed Utah State Aggies, one of the best defensive teams in the nation statistically, according to ESPN.
After the seedings were released, head basketball coach Chris Beard and multiple Red Raider players spoke to the media in a news conference. Sophomore guard Terrance Shannon Jr. expressed his excitement to play in the tournament and face off against Utah State.
“They’re a good team, they made the NCAA tournament. Like everyone, they’re glad to be here, and I hear they’ve got a great coach,” Shannon Jr said. “We’re just ready to be in a battle.”
Utah State’s head basketball coach Craig Smith began coaching the Aggies in 2018, and he has led them to back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championships and back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths.
Smith has been named Conference Coach of the Year four times in his career (2006, 2007, 2017, 2019) and has compiled an overall record of 54-15 in his time with Utah State, according to the school’s website.
Utah State’s leading scorer this season is junior center Neemias Queta, according to ESPN, measuring in at 7 feet tall and 245 lbs. Queta averaged a double-double this season (15.1 points and 10 rebounds) as well as posting an average statline of 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in three Mountain West Conference tournaments.
Queta set a new record for blocks in a single season for the Utah State Aggies in his freshman year (2018-19) and has not slowed down since, according to Utah State Athletics, becoming one of the better rim protecting centers in the nation. Queta’s skills are balanced on both ends though, as he has also developed into a uniquely skilled passer.
Against a Tech team without a starter over 6-foot-7-inches, Queta will try to use his height advantage to defend the rim and also on offense with improved vision benefitting his ability as a distributor.
Queta however, is not, the only reason Utah State has a size advantage over the Red Raiders, with three other centers on the roster being at least 6-foot-11-inches. Utah State has an average height of nearly 6 foot-8-inches, a full two inches taller than Tech’s.
There is only one player on Tech’s roster who is taller than 6-foot-7-inches—freshman center Vlasdislav Goldin from Nalchik, Russia. Goldin has yet to play over 10 minutes this season and is averaging only 1.9 points per game, but he may be called upon to help with the size difference.
Another big man who figures to play an important role in a game where Tech has the size disadvantage is senior forward Marcos Santos-Silva, a transfer from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Santos-Silva was given the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year award ahead of the 2020-2021 season, and has started every game this season for Tech. Santos-Silva has thrived in the Red Raiders’ small ball line-up, often starting at the center position for the Red Raiders as the tallest player in their lineup at 6-foot-7-inches.
Santos-Silva also spoke after the NCAA Tournament seeding was released, stressing how the Red Raiders have come far this season but not far enough.
“It’s great to accomplish one of the goals, but we’re not finished yet,” Santos-Silva said. “We’re gonna smell the roses when we get there, but when it’s time to lock in, we’re gonna lock in.”
On St. Patrick’s Day, a few days before the first round matchup, head coach Beard spoke with the media yet again and expressed his confidence against a team that relies on their size, defense, and rebounding to form their identity.
“We’re actually one of the bigger teams, with guys 6’6” or 6’7” across the line,” Beard said. “We’ve got a lot of concerns and things that we’re worried about with this team, but I do think we’re going to be able to match up with them size wise.”
Tech’s leading scorer, Mac McClung, a junior guard, who transferred from Georgetown in the offseason, has averaged 15.7 points over 27 games played, according to Tech Athletics. McClung also led the Red Raiders in field goals made (140) at the highest attempt rate on the team (12.3 per game).
Another reason McClung has developed into an offensive weapon is his ability to get to the line, with 102 free throws made this season for most on the team (Terrance Shannon Jr at second with 85).
McClung will play an essential role for Tech’s offense against the towering Utah State Aggies, and he will have to lead the offense away from their normal downhill “attack the basket” approach and instead try and facilitate the ball into open threes.
This will be an important factor of Tech’s offense, as teams in the NCAA tournament who get more than 18 open threes in a game win 67 percent of the time, according to NCAA Statistics.
However, McClung will have to be much more careful with the ball after leading the team in turnovers this season (52). It is important for McClung to improve in this area as teams who commit more than 20 turnovers in a game during the NCAA tournament lose 75 percent of the time, according to NCAA’s website.
McClung spoke to the media after the tournament’s first round matchups were released, expressing the excitement of his first tournament appearance and the game against Utah State.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity, from the coaching staff and everyone … I’ve been imagining this moment for a really long time now so I’m glad it’s here, hopefully all the work and preparation will pay off,” McClung said. “(The Utah State Aggies) are a really good team and they’ve got a great coach, and you know we’re just excited to get this opportunity to play against them, and we have nothing but respect for them.”
Tech’s first round matchup of the 2021 NCAA tournament is against Utah State and takes place at 12:45 p.m. on March 19 in Bloomington, Indiana. The game is set to be televised on TNT and radio broadcasted on Texas Tech Sports Network.
Beard addressed the media in the post-bracket release news conference with a simple message of how the Red Raiders plan on approaching their game against Utah State and the rest of the tournament moving forward.
“We’re gonna try to have more fun in this tournament than anybody, and we’re not gonna apologize to people while we’re doing it.”
