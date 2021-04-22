The No. 5 Red Raiders will be back home in Lubbock this weekend to take on the Baylor Bears in a three-game set.
Tech has been hot as of late, winning five of their last six. Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery and freshman middle infielders Cal Conley and Jace Jung were even all recognized nationally this past week for their efforts against West Virginia.
Jung, in particular, has continued to be the catalyst of the Red Raider offense, batting .386 percent with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 34 games so far, according to Tech Athletics.
This series has big implications in the race for the Big 12, as the two teams sit currently at third and fifth in the standings respectively.
Tech is 26-8 on the season overall and 7-5 in the conference.
Baylor is 24-12 overall and 5-7 in the conference.
“They got a really nice group of arms, those guys that pitch really well,” head coach Tim Tadlock said on the Baylor squad, “and obviously offensively they're around the top of the league as far as you know, offense goes”.
Texas and TCU are tied for first place in the conference with 10-2 records. Texas is also ranked No. 3 nationally.
The Red Raiders will send out the same weekend rotation that they used last weekend against West Virginia.
That rotation is as follows:
Game 1: LHP Patrick Monteverde (6-1, 2.24 ERA)
Game 2: RHP Micah Dallas (1-2, 3.66 ERA)
Game 3: LHP Mason Montgomery (2-1, 3.66 ERA)
Monteverde, a redshirt senior, has been the Red Raiders’ ace through 34 games this season. He is now their No. 1 weekend starter after sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell was recently ruled out for the season with a rotator cuff injury.
Junior outfielder Dylan Neuse was also ruled out for the season recently with injury.
“The whole group, as far as that goes, they definitely are resilient,” Tadlock said. “(They) definitely are very greedy, definitely like playing, and again, it's opportunities for other guys when guys go down”.
Sophomore Micah Dallas is now going to make his third consecutive start as a member of the weekend rotation after working out of the bullpen for the latter half of March.
All three games of this series will be streamed on ESPN+.
