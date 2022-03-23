The Texas Tech track and field team will participate in two meets this weekend as they head to Austin for the Texas Relays and San Marcos for the Bobcat Invitational.
At the Texas Relays, Thursday’s events will begin with the men’s decathlon at 10:00 a.m. with the 110-meter hurdles, while the women’s events start at 10:30 a.m. with the heptathlon with long jump, according to Texas Athletics.
The afternoon session of running events starts at 4:30 p.m. with the women’s 400-meter hurdles, while the evening session of running events starts at 7:00 p.m. with the men’s 800-meters, according to Texas Athletics.
Friday’s field events begin with men’s discus at 9:00 a.m., while running events start at 5:30 p.m. with women’s 400-meter hurdles, according to Texas Athletics.
Saturday’s field events begin at 10:00 a.m. with women’s discus, while the running events begin at 10:40 a.m. with women’s 4 x 800-meter relay. The women’s 4 x 400-meter relay will finish off the meet at 4:05 p.m., according to Texas Athletics.
The start times for the Bobcat Invitational are still to be announced, according to Texas State Athletics.
In last week’s Wes Kittley invitational, Tech had ten first-place finishes, as well as claiming the top three spots in two events, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Aneesa Scott highlighted the meet with a new personal record in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 23.07, according to Tech Athletics. This time is currently leading the NCAA.
Senior Knowledge Omovoh finished second in the event with a time of 23.46, currently the third-best time in the NCAA, according to Tech Athletics.
In Tech’s first 1-2-3 finish of the meet in the women’s 400-meter, Omovh set a new personal record with a time of 52.45 seconds, followed by sophomore Nayanna Dubarry-Gay (54.94) and junior Joanna Archer (55.63), according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s pole vault, Tech had its second 1-2-3 finish of the meet. Ryleigh Redding finished first with a mark of 4.00-meters, followed by a personal record from freshman Olivia Cade (4.00-meters) and sophomore Sarah Tackitt (3.90-meters), according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Sylvia Schulz recorded a new personal record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.56, currently the third-best time in the country, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Malik Metivier, who was an All-American in the 400-meter hurdles last season at Auburn finished first with a time of 49.85, currently the second-best time in the country, according to Tech Athletics.
A name to look out for is senior Gabe Oladipo who came in second in last week’s hammer throw with a best mark of 62.72-meters, according to Tech athletics.
Another group of names to look out for is the women’s 4 x 400 relay team who combined for a time of 3:41.09 and a first-place finish, according to Tech Athletics. This group consisted of Dubarry-Gay, sophomore Le-Taija Jackson, junior Lexye Price and junior Michaela Lewis.
This will be the second and third road meet of the outdoor season before returning to Lubbock for the Masked Rider Open on April 1-2, Tech’s first home meet since Feb. 18.
