The Texas Tech football team will face Texas Christian University in its Homecoming game at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Red Raiders will return for their fourth game of the season while at home after a two-game road trip, according to Tech Athletics.
While on the road, Tech first lost to Texas in a 70-35 loss but came back and defeated West Virginia 23-20, according to Tech Athletics.
“College football is a week-to-week deal, and now we are coming off a big win and get to come home,” head coach Matt Wells said.
The Horned Frogs travel to Lubbock with an overall 2-2 record and are 0-1 in conference play, according to TCU Sports.
TCU’s only conference loss this season was to the Texas Longhorns, where they fell 32-27, according to Big 12 Sports.
The two teams have faced one another 63 times in history and Tech holds a losing 32-28-3 record, according to TCU Sports.
During the shortened 2020 season, the Horned Frogs defeated the Red Raiders 34-18, according to Tech Athletics.
“They kicked our tails last year in special teams, it was maybe one of the biggest differences in the ballgame last year,” Wells said. “[TCU is a] very tough challenge for us [this week], but I think all our guys are excited to work.”
Sonny Cumbie, the offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders was also apart of the coaching staff during his tenure at TCU. Read our sidebar written by Bishop Van Buren about their connection as coaches.
Senior wide receiver Kaylon Geiger said he is expecting a win this week to help boost his and his fellow Red Raiders’ confidence with an overall 5-1 record.
“We expect to win, I mean, we are going into this game 4-1, you know, we expected to go to West Virginia and win, and we did that, so now it’s just going onto the next step,” Geiger said. “Personally, I have never been 5-1, and I have been playing football since I was 3 years old.”
For this homecoming game, fans are asked to wear black to “Blackout the Jones.”
“Because we were able to win last week, we would love for the students to turn out just like they have, you know, for our previous two home games,” Cumbie said.
During the Longhorn game, several starters missed the Big 12 opening game due to injuries.
Players such as junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, sophomore running back Tahj Brooks and senior offensive lineman Dawson Deaton were missing from the Red Raider roster.
Most of these players are “day-to-day,” according to Wells.
Senior quarterback Henry Colombi will start for the second time this season after leading Tech to a win against West Virginia, according to Tech Athletics.
Former starting quarterback, junior Tyler Shough will remain on the sidelines with a broken collarbone until the middle of November, according to Wells.
After the win against The Mountaineers, senior kicker Jonathan Garibay and senior linebacker Colin Schooler both earned Big 12 weekly awards.
Schooler earned Defensive Player of the Week while Garibay earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, according to Big 12 Sports.
Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or purchase tickets at TexasTech.com. Follow The Daily Toreador for live coverage as well.
