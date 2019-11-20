The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer team avoided ending their season by defeating Pepperdine in a penalty shootout victory in the first round of the NCAA national tournament.
In the game against Pepperdine, Tech scored two goals in the first half for an early 2-0 lead. However, Pepperdine retaliated and scored a goal in the last five minutes of the first half and once again in the second half.
Senior defender Gabbie Puente said she and her teammates responded well to Pepperdine’s change in formations after halftime and was glad the defense could keep the score 2-2 for a chance to win in overtime.
By the end of regulation, the game was declared a draw, and a series of penalty kicks would determine which team would advance to the next round. During the shootout, the Red Raiders were up 4-3 and only needed one more save to win the match. Freshman goalkeeper and Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Madison White, successfully recorded a save to send Tech to the next round.
After seeing one missed shot from junior midfielder Jordie Harr, White said she knew she only had to save two balls to keep the team in the tournament.
“There was never, ‘OK let’s go to 10.’ It was always we are going to five, we are winning this cause these seniors, there is no way. This is their last game,” White said. “The only thing in the back of my mind was these seniors, and I just knew I had to save it just so I could see them keep playing.”
This is the fifth time since 2012 the Red Raiders have moved past the first round and made an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, according to Tech Athletics.
“It was really scary, being in my last (game) but the feeling was indescribable,” Puente said. “With these girls, it was a scary but fun way to go, so I will definitely remember those emotions forever because that game was just awesome.”
Head coach Tom Stone said during this tournament, a good team knows how to deal with the moments when their opponent makes a good play. He also said a good team will keep their heads up knowing it could be their last game.
“I think you just have to have this kind of mindset that you don’t have time to dwell on something that didn’t go right,” Stone said. “You’ve only got the next play in front of you.
With the win, the Red Raiders are set to play again in North Carolina as they will take on Michigan at 3 p.m. on Friday in the second round of the national tournament.
