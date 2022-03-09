The Texas Tech baseball team will travel to Houston to take on Rice in a three-game series to conclude a five-game road trip that starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 11 and will finish at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 13.
The Red Raiders are coming off a two-game series split against No. 23 Mississippi State during the week in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech was defeated 11-5 in game one but in game two the pitching responded to secure a 7-2 win, their first over a top 25 opponent this season.
After the series in Biloxi, the Red Raiders are 10-3 this season and have won ten of their last 11 games, according to Tech Athletics.
In Biloxi, Tech started sophomore Chase Hampton in game one and redshirt freshman Jamie Hitt in game two.
Tech will likely start the staff ERA leader, senior Colin Clark, sophomore Brandon Beckel and freshman Mason Molina against Rice, who were all mentioned as options to start by head coach Tim Tadlock before the series against the Bulldogs but did not appear in the games.
“You’ve got Colin Clark, it won’t be (Austin) Becker,” Tadlock said prior to the Mississippi State series. “You’ve got Beckel if you wanted to.”
Rice is coming into the series 3-10 on the season and have been outscored 45-4 in games against Big 12 competition, according to Rice Athletics.
Rice was swept by No. 1 Texas on opening weekend and shutout by Baylor on Mar. 2.
The Red Raiders are 60-56 all-time against Rice, according to Rice Athletics. Tech has won four-straight against the Owls, but Rice had won 15-straight prior to the Red Raider’s streak, a winning streak that dated back to 1995.
The series will be televised via Conference USA TV, according to Tech Athletics.
