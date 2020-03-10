Texas Tech softball will travel to Hawaii to play five games against three teams. The Red Raiders will face Hawaii at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Tech has improved 16-9 on the season after its weekend in Lubbock. Junior pitcher Erin Edmoundson highlighted the weekend after throwing a perfect game Saturday night to record the third perfect game in club history. In addition, Edmoundson received Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. Junior Breanna Russell's .370 batting average leads the Red Raiders and sophomore Yvonne Whaley is second batting at a .341, according to Tech Athletics.
The University of Hawaii is 9-13 this season, riding a four-game losing streak. Hawaii hosted a tournament last week and went 1-5 beating Nevada.
Junior shortstop Maui Wailuku has recorded 66 at-bats with a .364 batting average, according to Hawaii Athletics. Sophomore pitcher Isabella Dino’s ERA is 3.82 with 51.1 innings pitched. The lowest ERA belongs to junior Emily Klee at 3.50 through 10 innings pitched. Hawaii faced opponents with a 4.71 ERA, while their team is only 4.55.
The Red Raiders will then compete against the Minnesota Gophers at 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Minnesota is 14-9-1 and sophomore Natalie DenHartog bats .425 through 73 at-bats while also recording 26 RBI, according to Minnesota Athletics. Sophomore Autumn Pease has thrown 56.1 innings and maintains a 1.99 ERA. Senior pitcher Amber Fiser recorded 96 innings pitched with a 2.26 ERA.
DenHartog and Pease received Big Ten weekly honors after their performance in the Auburn Tournament ending March 1. DenHartog led the team with eight runs, including two home runs and six runs hit in, according to Minnesota Athletics. One of her recorded runs gave the Gophers a win over Auburn. Pease appeared in the circle three times with five hits and one run to receive Big Ten acknowledges.
A pair of match-ups between the Drexel Dragons and Tech occur at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday. The Dragons have competed in 10 games going 4-6, but two batters are batting in the above .400, according to Drexel Athletics. Senior infielder Linda Rush has recorded 28 at-bats, batting .464. Senior outfielder Taylor Kent is batting .412 with 17 at-bats.
Senior pitcher Devon Grippe sits at a 1.59 ERA through 22 innings pitched. Junior Brooklyn Daly follows behind with 23.1 innings pitched and a 3.90 ERA, according to Drexel Athletics.
The Rainbow Wahine Classic commences Wednesday and ends Saturday for the Red Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.