Texas Tech soccer will to travel for their second road test of the season against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Red Raiders get back into action after a 1-0 loss against No. 9 Kansas last Friday.
The Red Raiders have defeated the Sooners in the last five matches of the series, according to Tech Athletics. This is the first time Tech will face the new head coach of the Oklahoma soccer team, Mark Carr, in a regular season match.
Carr took the position in January of 2020 after coaching the U.S U-20 Women’s National Team. He also had experience in multiple league and club positions over the years, according to Sooner Sports.
Like Tech, Oklahoma had to reschedule their first match of the season versus Oklahoma State due to COVID-19 reasons. The Sooners then also had to postpone their second match against Kansas, according to Sooner Sports.
The Sooners face the Red Raiders with a 1-0 loss against Texas last Friday making the team 0-1 in conference, according to Sooner Sports. This the first match at home for Oklahoma for the 2020 season.
The match will be on Fox Sports Oklahoma for fans to watch, according to Tech Athletics.
