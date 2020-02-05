The Texas Tech baseball team is set to open its season on Feb. 14. Following the home opener, the Red Raiders are set to play 17 teams outside of the Big 12.
To begin its season, Tech will take on Houston Baptist on Feb. 14 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders will then have a doubleheader on Feb. 15, taking on Houston Baptist and Northern Colorado. The weekend will end with a final game against Northern Colorado on Feb. 16.
Houston Baptist had two players named to the Preseason All-Southland Conference First team in RHP, Kyle Gruller and outfielder Brandon Bena, according to Houston Baptist Athletics. Both Gruller and Bena were automatic selections after earning all-conference honors in 2019. Last season, Gruller posted a 2.18 ERA with 85 strikeouts. Bena posted a .313 batting average, recording 16 multi-hit games.
Northern Colorado struggled last year with a 12-35 overall record and 8-19 record in Western Athletic Conference play, according to D1 Baseball. Four batters finished with over a .300 batting average in 2019, but the lowest ERA from the pitching staff was a 5.32 from Issac Bracken who is set to return for his senior season.
The Red Raiders will then travel to Round Rock, Texas for the Round Rock Classic from Feb. 21-23. Tech will take on Tennessee on Feb. 21, Stanford on Feb. 22 and Houston on Feb. 23 for its first road test of the season.
Tennessee went 40-21 last season, going 14-16 in SEC play, according to D1 Baseball. Despite ranking 14 in RPI, the Vols came up short in the regional round of the postseason after getting eliminated by North Carolina, 5-2. Key players for Tennessee include pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielder Alerick Soularie who were tabbed as preseason All-Americans by Baseball America and Perfect Game.
Stanford will be the first ranked opponent the Red Raiders will face as D1 Baseball gave Stanford a No. 17 ranking. Last season, the Trees posted a 45-14 overall record, going 22-7 in the Pac 12. After advancing to the Super Regionals, Stanford came up short after dropping two consecutive games to Mississippi State to miss a trip to Omaha.
Houston had a winning record last year, going 32-24 overall and an even 12-12 in American Athletic Conference play, according to D1 Baseball. Two of the most impressive wins by the Cougars last season occurred when Houston won two-straight games against Dallas Baptist, a team Tech played in the 2019 Lubbock Regional.
Following the Round Rock Classic, the Red Raiders will head back to Lubbock for a two-game midweek series against Southern on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.
After the midweek series, Tech will head to the sunshine state to play a single game against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 28 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Red Raiders will then see a familiar face from the 2019 College World Series, playing two games against Florida State on Feb. 29 and March 1.
Florida Atlantic went 41-21 last season and 22-8 in Conference USA play, according to D1 Baseball. The Owls came up short in the conference championship game but still were selected for the 2019 Regionals. Florida Atlantic was eliminated in the regional round after suffering losses to Florida State and Georgia.
Florida State will be the second ranked opponent Tech will face as Florida State is ranked No. 12, according to D1 Baseball. Last season, Florida State went 42-23 overall and made a trip to the 2019 College World Series. Tech ended up eliminating the Seminoles in their last season under legendary college baseball head coach, Mike Martin.
Tech will then head back home for a five-game homestand, starting with two midweek games against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on March 3 and March 4. That weekend, the Red Raiders will play a three-game series against Rice from March 6-8.
UNLV posted a 29-29 overall record and a 14-16 record in Mountain West conference play last season, according to D1 Baseball. The Rebels almost earned a bid for the NCAA tournament but came up short to Fresno State in the conference tournament championship game.
Rice is looking to bounce back from its 26-33 season last year, according to D1 Baseball. In their last game of the season, the Owls suffered a 6-0 loss to Southern Miss. In the loss, Southern Miss pitched a combined no-hitter to eliminate the Owls from the Conference USA Tournament.
The Red Raiders will travel to Biloxi, Mississippi for a midweek series against another 2019 College World Series team in Mississippi State. The games will be played on March 10 and March 11 as they will be the last nonconference games before Big 12 play begins.
Mississippi State will be the third ranked team on Tech’s schedule as Mississippi State is ranked No. 10, according to D1 Baseball. Last season, the Bulldogs posted a 52-15 overall record, finishing fourth in RPI. The Bulldogs’ season ended in the 2019 College World Series, as they suffered a 4-3 loss to Louisville.
Tech will play a three-game series against West Virginia to start conference play and will then follow with a midweek series against New Mexico in Albuquerque.
New Mexico posted a 23-28-1 overall record last season, according to D1 Baseball. The Lobos did not have a run in the postseason.
After playing the Lobos, Tech will start its eight-game homestand against Minnesota. The Red Raiders will play Minnesota from March 20-22 and follow with two games against Oregon on March 24 and March 25. The homestand will end with a three-game series against Kansas State to continue conference play.
Minnesota posted a 29-27 overall record and 15-9 record in Big Ten play, according to D1 Baseball. After sweeping Ohio State in the regular season, the Buckeyes ended Minnesota’s season with an 8-6 win in the Big Ten Tournament.
Oregon opened its 2019 season with a 9-4 win over Tech in Lubbock. Despite starting the season with a win, the Ducks went 27-29 on the season and did not have a postseason run, losing four-straight games.
As Big 12 play will be more consistent, the Red Raiders will take on the University of Texas at San Antonio, Abilene Christian, New Mexico and Dallas Baptist between the weekend three-game series’.
Tech will play UTSA in San Antonio on April 1 for a single game. The Red Raiders will follow with a game against Abilene Christian on April 7 in Midland and then take on the Wildcats in Abilene on April 28. As the Red Raiders will have played the Lobos twice earlier in the season, Tech will take New Mexico on in a two-game series at home on April 13 and April 14. The final nonconference game of the season will be against Dallas Baptist on May 5 in Dallas.
UTSA recorded a 28-30 overall record last season, according to D1 Baseball. The Roadrunners won two games in the Conference USA Tournament but were eliminated by Florida Atlantic.
Abilene Christian posted a 26-26 overall record last season, according to D1 Baseball. Despite not having a postseason run, the Wildcats ended their season with a three-game sweep against Nicholls.
Dallas Baptist is coming off of a 43-20 season, according to D1 Baseball. Last season, the Patriots came to Lubbock for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. Tech ended Dallas Baptist’s season, defeating the Patriots in both of their matchups.
Along with playing 17 nonconference teams, the Red Raiders will play the eight other Big 12 baseball teams.
