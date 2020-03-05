Nine men and five women will represent Texas Tech track and field at the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championship as NCAA released its list of official qualifiers earlier this week.
Tech’s men's group will once again travel up to Albuquerque, New Mexico to compete. With men spread all over the track, the Red Raiders will stack the 200-meter preliminary with runners, Karayme Bartley, Ashton O’Conner and Jacolby Shelton. Coming off a strong run in last week’s meet, Bartley will enter the race with a time of 20.68. Shelton also qualified for the preliminary round in the 60-meter. He will look to double in his first national meet running as an individual, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Also on the men’s team, Takieddine Hedeilli and Sven Cepus will take on the 800-meter. Hedeilli will head into the NCAA championship with the 2020 Big 12 title under his belt as this will mark Cepus’ second 800-meter title race.
Four Red Raiders are set to compete in field events. Brandon Bray earned a spot to compete after he cleared 18’-5.25” or 5.62-meters during the Matador Qualifier. This mark put him as the new program record holder, beating out Brit Pursley’s mark that was held for 27 years. Bray now holds the record for both indoor and outdoor pole vault, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Another athlete competing in field events will be Gabe Oladipo in the weight throw. This is his first season as a Red Raider and has already marked five program top-10 distances.
Moving on to the jumps, Justin Hall currently ranks fourth in the nation after a 26’-5” or 8.05-meter jump. Hall looks to seek his first national title. Also jumping with Hall is Jeguan Hogan, who ranks 16th in the nation.
As for the women, representing the Lady Raiders in the jumps will be two-time Big 12 Champion Ruth Usoro. She holds the school record for both the long and triple jump and is Tech’s lone top-five qualifier, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Usoro will enter her first national meet at the Division I level ranked third in the long and fourth in the triple.
Representing the Lady Raiders in the women’s pole vault will be Chinne Okoronkwo and Chole Wall. Okoronkwo successfully defended her Big 12 Championship last week after clearing 14’-3.25” or 4.35-meters. In addition to this, Okoronkwo won her third straight Big 12 title with this mark, according to a Tech Athletics news release. As for Wall, this is her first time qualifying for a national meet, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Wall’s career-best clearance was 14’-2.75” or 4.33-meters for the third-highest mark in school history.
On the track, Gabrielle McDonald will be the only female representing Tech. Mcdonald is set to run the 60-meter hurdles after winning her Big 12 title last week, according to Tech Athletics.
Lastly, All-American pentathlete Kaylee Hinton will be competing for the Lady Raiders. This will be her first NCAA Indoor Championship meet, as well since coming back from an injury, according to Tech Athletics news release.
Hinton has made a strong come back since recovery and was able to be runner-up in the Big 12 after scoring 4,105 points for Texas Tech.
The NCAA Indoor Championship will take place March 13 through 14 in Albuquerque.
