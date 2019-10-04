The Texas Tech men’s and women’s tennis teams will participate in the ITA All-American Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sophomore Franco Ribero, redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson, junior Ilgiz Valiev and senior Parker Wynn will represent the men’s team while sophomore Olivia Peet, sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth and freshman Margarita Skriabina will represent the women’s team, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Ribero will be the first men’s player on the court in the pre-qualifying round on Saturday as Thomson and Valiev will start in the qualifying round on Monday, according to the release. This is Valiev’s first tournament of the 2019-20 season after his 21-win season in the No. 3 position last year. Wynn, who is ranked No. 39 in the country, will play his singles match on Wednesday in the main draw.
No. 2 Thomson and Wynn will play their doubles match on Wednesday in the main draw, according to the release. The pair recently made it to the semifinal round in the Battle in the Bay on Sept. 19.
“Bjorn (Thomson) and Parker (Wynn) won a lot of matches last year in doubles at this event and have gained a lot of experience and confidence together ever since," head coach Daniel Whitehead said, according to the release.
Peet, Bridgforth and Skriabina will participate in the pre-qualifying rounds on Sunday, according to the release. The trio was selected from 96 players and will compete against 16 players to advance to qualifying.
The Lady Raiders are coming off the Big 12 vs. SEC Challenge on Sunday where they defeated three ranked opponents, according to the release. Peet went 2-0 on the tournament after a 6-1, 6-1 win over Addy Guevara while Bridgforth picked up a 6-2, 7-6, 7-5 win over Texas Christian's Margaret Polk. Skriabina picked her first collegiate win with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith.
Following the tournament, the men’s team will resume fall play at the Rice Invitational on Oct. 25 and the women’s team will play in the ITA Texas Regional Championships on Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.