Saturday’s game will mark over 290 days since Tech’s last football game. Now, after an unusual offseason, the Red Raiders will return to action against Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. kickoff at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Tech will host Houston Baptist on Saturday to begin the newly implemented “nine-plus-one” scheduling system as part of the Big 12’s new policies. The Huskies are Tech’s lone non-conference game before beginning conference play.
This will be the first time the Red Raiders have ever played against Houston Baptist, however, Tech has a history against teams in the Southland Conference. In 2018, the Red Raiders pushed a 77-0 victory over Lamar as their most recent Southland Conference victory. In total, Tech has a 23-1 record against FCS opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will welcome its sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman back into the rotation after missing the majority of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury. Bowman will be making his 11th start for the Red Raiders.
There will also be a host of new faces on the field for Tech, as head coach Matt Wells and his staff have brought in six graduate transfers who are expected to take the field immediately. Junior running back Chadarius Townsend from Alabama and senior defensive back Eric Monroe from LSU are looking to provide a new look on both sides of the ball for the Red Raiders.
On Saturday, Tech will look to continue its success in home openers. According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders have won 16 of their last 17 season openers. Before the loss in 2018 that broke their streak, Tech had the third-longest season-opening victory streak nationally.
Houston Baptist already has begun its 2020 season with a match against North Texas. In a high-scoring affair, the Huskies took a loss 31-57.
Despite the loss, the Huskies’ quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 480 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, according to ESPN. The Red Raiders will look to stop the aerial attack of Houston Baptist on Saturday.
Last season, The Huskies ended the year second-to-last in their conference with a 2-6 record in league play and a 5-7 record overall. In similar fashion, Tech finished second-to-last in its respective conference with a 2-7 record and a 4-8 overall record.
The game will be broadcast nationally on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and on the Texas Tech Sports Network.
Both teams are looking to improve their conference and overall standings from last season, and it begins for Tech on Saturday against Houston Baptist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.