The Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team is looking to take on undefeated DePaul at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Big 12-Big East Battle in Chicago, Ill.
Tech is coming off the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational where the Red Raiders lost both games against Iowa and Creighton. The game against DePaul will be Tech’s first true road game as the Invitational was at a neutral site.
The Red Raiders' leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey did not play against Creighton after leaving the second half of the Iowa game with a hamstring injury that has him listed as day-to-day.
Despite not having their number one scoring option and poor shooting percentages in both games, Tech fought hard in the second half overcoming double-digit deficits to make the game close. While Tech lost to the Hawkeyes at the Invitations, DePaul played Iowa earlier in the season and beat the team 93-78, according to a Tech Athletics press release.
The Blue Demons' leading scorer Charlie Moore is a transfer student from Kansas. He is averaging 17.1 points a game and 6.6 assists. Tech will look to slow him down in their third straight year playing against him.
The Red Raiders fell out of the AP Top-25 polls this week and will play their first game being unranked since being ranked No. 20 on Dec. 1 last season.
The Blue Demons are holding opponents to 63.8 points a game while Tech is holding opponents to 65.1 points a game. DePaul is 2-0 against Tech all-time and Tech is 2-15 all-time against all Big East schools, according to the release.
