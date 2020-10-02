Series Breakdown:
The match on Saturday between Tech and Kansas State will be the 21st game they have played dating back to 1993, according to Tech Athletics. Overall, the Red Raiders trail in the series with nine total wins to the Wildcats’ 11. Out of the last nine games between the two, Kansas State has won eight.
In the most recent game, the Wildcats left victorious in Lubbock 30-27 with 512 yards of offense, according to ESPN.
Kansas State This Year:
The Red Raiders will begin their two-game road trip on at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Wildcats are coming off of an unprecedented upset, defeating No. 3-ranked Oklahoma last Saturday for their first conference victory of the season. Behind 400 yards of total offense and a 334-yard passing game from quarterback Skylar Thompson, according to ESPN, the Wildcats edged the Sooners 38-35.
Despite the fluid offense, Kansas St. forced three interceptions against Oklahoma, which solidified the victory.
Following the win, Kansas State earned an assortment of accolades from the Big 12. Their quarterback, Skylar Thompson, won offensive player of the week; their defensive back, Jahron McPherson, won defensive player of the week; and Deuce Vaughn, their running back, won newcomer of the week.
The head of the Wildcat staff is head coach Chris Klieman, who won Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following their first conference victory.
After the first round of Big 12 conference gameplay, the Kansas State program had players win three of six total conference awards.
The Wildcats are 1-1 on the season and will welcome Tech to Manhattan, Kansas, with confidence after a major win.
The Red Raider Offense:
Despite the recent loss against Texas, Tech’s offense has had flashes of success. The receiving tandem of Junior wide receiver KeSean Carter, senior wide receiver T.J. Vasher and Sophomore wide receiver Erik Ezukanma generated 242 receiving yards and five touchdowns against No. 8 (at the time) Longhorns, according to ESPN. The air attack is led by sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman, who threw for five touchdowns last Saturday.
On the ground, the Red Raiders once again established their lead runner in Sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson, who was also Tech’s leading rusher last year, according to ESPN. Thompson had 104 yards on the ground against Texas and two touchdowns.
The Red Raiders’ 45.5 points per game through the first couple of games has landed them as the ninth highest-scoring team in the nation, and third in the conference, according to Tech Athletics. They also have yet to allow a sack, which is eighth best in the country.
Viewership:
Tech’s game against Kansas State will be broadcasted to a national audience on FS1 and on any mobile device using the Fox Sports app, according to Tech Athletics. The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game on over 46 affiliates, including on Double T radio on 97.3 FM.
