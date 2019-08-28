The Texas Tech football team is set to play 12 games in its 2019 season as the Red Raiders will play their first season under head coach Matt Wells’ guidance.
Kicking off their season, the Red Raiders will play Montana State at 3 p.m. on Saturday in front of a home crowd, according to Montana State Athletics. Last year, the Montana State Bobcats posted an 8-5 overall record while going 3-2 in their non-conference games.
In its 2018 season, Montana State averaged 28.5 points per game while also giving up 28.5 points per game, according to Montana State Athletics. Montana State’s offense relied on its run game as the Bobcats averaged 231.8 rushing yards per game while passing for 140.5 yards per game. The Bobcats also recorded 47 touchdowns last year with 37 coming off of a run.
On the defensive end, the Bobcats recorded 12 interceptions and forced 16 fumbles last season, according to Montana State Athletics. The Bobcats’ defense was also able to get through their opponents’ defensive line to record 24 sacks.
The Red Raiders will stay in Lubbock for their second game of the season as they take on the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) at 7 p.m. on Sep. 7, according to UTEP Athletics. The Miners are coming off of a 1-11 season after losing to all four of their out-of-conference opponents.
UTEP did not rely on either passing or rushing as the Miners passed for 184.0 yards per game and rushed for 123.7 yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Recording 307.7 yards per game, the Miners turned the ball over 2.3 times per game as 1.6 of their passes were intercepted per game.
Collectively, the Miners recorded 20 sacks and five interceptions last season, according to sports-reference.com. UTEP also forced seven fumbles in its 2018 season, recovering five.
After playing two games at home, Tech will have its first test on the road as the Red Raiders travel to Tucson, Arizona to play the Arizona Wildcats at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to Arizona Athletics. The Wildcats will play the Red Raiders after posting a 5-7 overall record last season.
Arizona’s opponents outscored the wildcats 391 to 376 last season, according to Arizona Athletics. The Wildcats averaged 255.25 passing yards per game while rushing for 202.4 yards per game. Arizona recorded 46 touchdowns in its 2018 season with 29 coming from the air.
Last season, the Wildcats picked off seven passes while forcing 13 fumbles, according to Arizona Athletics. Along with the turnovers forced, Arizona recorded 78.0 tackles for loss, pushing its opponents back 291 yards.
Tech will start Big 12 play against Oklahoma on Sept. 28 in Norman, Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Athletics. The Sooners were one of four teams to make it to the College Football Playoff, finishing with a 12-2 record as their season ended with a loss to No.1 Alabama.
Oklahoma put up 48.4 points per game last season as the Sooners averaged 570.3 total yards on offense per game, according to Oklahoma Athletics. The Sooners averaged 322.9 passing yards per game while recording 247.4 rushing yards per game. While the Sooners recorded 75.5 more passing yards than rushing yards, Oklahoma scored 42 touchdowns with a run while the Sooners passed for 43 touchdowns.
The Sooners’ defense recorded 28 total sacks last season while intercepting six passes, according to Oklahoma Athletics. Oklahoma’s defense also stopped opponents on third down 46 percent of the time.
Following the Red Raiders’ first conference game of the season, Tech will head back to Lubbock to play Oklahoma State on Oct. 5, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. The Cowboys outscored their opponents 38.38 to 32.46 last season. Oklahoma State posted a 7-6 overall record.
Oklahoma State relied on its passing game in 2018 as the Cowboys recorded 309.85 passing yards per game and 190.3 rushing yards per game, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. The Cowboys’ offense successfully converted on fourth down 62.50 percent of the time while converting on third down 44.85 percent of the time.
The Cowboys’ defense sacked their opponents’ quarterback 39 times last season, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. In addition to their hits on the quarterback, the Cowboys recorded five interceptions and forced 10 fumbles last season.
Tech will travel to Waco on Oct. 12 to continue its conference play as the Red Raiders take on Baylor, according to Baylor Athletics. Baylor posted a 7-6 record last season despite the Bears getting outscored by their opponents 412 to 384.
Baylor was another team in the Big 12 that found more success in its passing game last season as the Bears averaged 290.0 passing yards per game and 169.1 rushing yards per game, according to Baylor Athletics.
On the defensive end, Baylor recorded 25 sacks and seven interceptions last season, according to Baylor Athletics. The Bears also forced five fumbles and blocked seven kicks in their 2018 season.
The Red Raiders will head back to Lubbock as they play their homecoming game against Iowa State on Oct. 19, according to Iowa State Athletics. Iowa State posted an 8-5 overall record last season as the Cyclones put up 26.77 points per game.
Iowa State averaged 371.0 total offensive yards per game last season with 240.92 yards coming from the air, according to Iowa State Athletics. The Cyclones struggled to convert on third down as they successfully picked up a first down 39.64 percent of the time.
The Cyclones’ defense was able to sack the quarterback 32.0 times last season, pushing their opponents back 251 total yards, according to Iowa State Athletics. Iowa State’s defense also intercepted eight passes and forced 11 fumbles in 2018.
Following its game against Iowa State, Tech will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 26, according to Kansas Athletics. The Jayhawks finished in the bottom of the Big 12 last season as they posted a 3-9 overall record and a 1-8 record against teams in the conference.
Kansas only recorded 158.8 rushing yards and 192.2 passing yards per game last season, according to Kansas Athletics. With their losing record, Kansas’ opponents outscored the Jayhawks 360 to 286 last year.
On the defensive end, the Jayhawks led the Big 12 with 16 interceptions last year, according to the Big 12. Kansas also recorded 21 sacks and forced 17 fumbles.
Continuing their play on the road, the Red Raiders will head to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Nov. 9 according to West Virginia Athletics. West Virginia posted an 8-4 overall record last season while going 6-3 in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineers averaged 40.25 points per game while keeping their opponents to 27.17 points per game last season, according to West Virginia Athletics. West Virginia thrived on its air attack as the Mountaineers threw for 351.33 yards per game while only rushing for 160.9 yards per game. 38 of the Mountaineers touchdowns came from a pass last season while the team rushed for 22.
West Virginia’s defense ranked second in the conference last season with 15 picked passes, according to big12statistics.com. While reading their opponents’ passes, the Mountaineers recorded 28.0 total sacks and forced 13 fumbles in their 2018 season.
Tech will play Texas Christian (TCU) at home on Nov. 16 after playing two-straight road games, according to Tech Athletics. TCU went 7-6 last season, losing to all three of its ranked matchups.
TCU outscored its opponents last season by six points (306 to 300), according to TCU Athletics. The Horned Frogs recorded 211.5 passing yards and 156.6 rushing yards per game last season. The Horned Frogs converted on third down 37 percent of the time and converted on fourth down 38 percent of their tries.
The Horned Frogs’ defense recorded 12 interceptions last year, according to TCU Athletics. TCU’s defense forced four fumbles while sacking its opponents 35 times for 195 lost yards.
After playing TCU, the Red Raiders will host their last home game of the 2019 season against Kansas State on Nov. 23, according to Tech Athletics. The Wildcats posted a 5-7 record and defeated the Red Raiders 21-6 last season.
Kansas State was one of the only teams in the Big 12 to average more rushing than passing yards per game last season, according to Kansas State Athletics. Last season, the Wildcats recorded 182.6 yards per game on the ground while throwing for 162.1 yards per game.
The Wildcats picked off 11 passes last season, returning the interceptions for 63 yards, according to Kansas State Athletics. Along with the interceptions, Kansas State forced 18 fumbles and recorded 18 sacks.
Tech’s final game of the regular season will be against Texas on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. in Austin, according to Tech Athletics. The Longhorns went 9-4 last year, finishing with a 28-21 win against No. 5 Georgia.
Texas threw for 258.2 yards per game last season while recording 153.1 rushing yards per game, according to Texas Athletics. The Longhorns were efficient on fourth down as they converted for a first down 12 times in their 15 attempts last season.
The Longhorns finished their season with 12 interceptions, returning the picked off passes for 149 yards, according to Texas Athletics. Texas also forced 16 fumbles while recording 32 sacks to push their opponents back 207 yards in 2018.
