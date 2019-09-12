The Texas Tech soccer team will travel to Washington to co-host the Cougar Classic as the Red Raiders will face Loyola Marymount at 6 p.m. on Friday and UC Irvine at 12:30 on Sunday.
The Red Raiders head into the tournament with a 5-1 record, only losing to New Mexico earlier in the season, according to Tech athletics.
“LMU is physical, they are super skillful, and they are athletic,” head coach Tom Stone said. “Anytime you play LMU you know there will be a battle for possession and the team that wins that battle will probably have a territorial advantage and therefore if you turn that advantage into goals you got a chance to win.”
The Lions will face the Red Raiders as they posted a 0-3-2 overall record this season, according to LMU Athletics. LMU has a total of six goals and 58 shots for the season.
On Sunday, Tech will play UC Irvine, who has an overall 1-5 record and three goals this season, according to UCI Sports.
“I think Irvine is underrated and I think they are better based on last season then their record shows and we won’t be fooled by that,” Stone said.
With these two games and one more against USF, Tech will conclude its nonconference games. Sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt said these nonconference games help the team get ready for their Big 12 opponents.
“Our backline is really close, and we have a lot of confidence in each other,” Hiatt said. “We trust each other’s ability and when we are calm there really isn’t anything a forward can do to rattle you. It's awesome to build our confidence going into Big 12.”
Junior forward Kirsten Davis has recorded 32 shots and four goals this season, according to Tech Athletics. Davis scored the only goal in the last game against Arkansas State to secure the Red Raiders' win and recorded a season-high of 11 shots.
After the Cougar Classic, the Red Raiders travel to Tampa Bay, Florida for a 12:30 p.m. game against the University of South Florida on Sunday.
