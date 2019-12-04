The Texas Tech women’s basketball team is set to take on Ole Miss at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, as the Lady Raiders host the Rebels on the first day of the Big 12/ SEC Challenge in United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders come into this game with a 5-0 start to the season, which included their first tournament championship in five years during Thanksgiving weekend.
The Red Raiders have stopped all five of their opponents from scoring over 60 points and have forced them all to sub-40 percent shooting from the field, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Their effort does not stop there, though. After defensive stops, the Lady Raiders showcase why they are ranked 14th nationally in rebounding margin, as they have a +12.2 advantage across their opponents so far.
The Red Raider offense has all five of their starters averaging double-digit scoring totals. Atop the scoring load is senior Brittany Brewer, who averages 17.8 points per game and also leads the nation in blocks per game with 5.8. The guard positions are playing efficiently as well, with 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Chrislyn Carr scoring double figures the last three games, as well as Alexis Tucker, who is leading the nation’s freshman class with 15.8 points per game.
Ole Miss is looking to stop the offensive flow of the Lady Raiders, backboned by disruptive guard Valerie Nesbitt, who ranks 11th in the nation in steals with 3.75 per game. As a unit, the Rebels are solid as well, as they rank third in the SEC with 20.4 forced turnovers per game. Offensively, their scoring is led by junior Deja Cage, who averages 15.3 points per game, which is eighth in the SEC, per the release.
Both teams have one opponent in common, Sam Houston State. The Rebels took advantage of the matchup and won by 6 points; however, when the Lady Raiders matched up against Sam Houston, they won by a margin of 42 points.
With a win against Ole Miss, Texas Tech women’s basketball will have their best start in seven years, and a start that has only been achieved eight times in program history.
