Texas Tech men’s tennis’ senior Parker Wynn and redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson are set to compete at the Battle in the Bay tournament in San Francisco, California from Thursday through Sunday.
The event will start off at 4 p.m. on Thursday with Thomson competing against Santa Clara’s Ryan Ali in the qualifying round, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Wynn will begin his singles season in the No. 6 seed at 4 p.m. on Friday when he plays Southern California’s Riley Smith.
No. 2 Wynn and Thomson will commence their doubles season at 11:45 a.m. on Friday to play Texas Christian’s and Georgia’s Luc Fomba and Blake Croyder, according to the release.
