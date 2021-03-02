On Tuesday, No. 18 Texas Tech defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 69-49 inside of United Supermarkets Arena.
"It's no secret, we're just coming together as a team,” junior guard Kyler Edwards said on team’s recent success.
The Red Raiders started the game sloppy offensively, committing three turnovers in the first four minutes of action. Despite the turnovers, Tech did manage to make two of their first three shots.
Tech quickly corrected the offensive errors and managed to fall into a rhythm. The Red Raiders went into the under-eight timeout on a 7-0, as Edwards led the charge with eight points.
The Red Raiders continued to have a very strong half offensively. Tech ended the half shooting 48 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.
Edwards finished the half with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, just two points shy of his season high point total. Edwards also had four assists.
The offensive explosion from Tech was matched with a gauntlet on defense. TCU shot just 36 percent form the field in the first half while committing eight turnovers.
Tech capitalized on both sides of the floor, ending the half on a 9-0 run. The Red Raiders led at halftime, 36-22.
As the second half started, TCU showed an urgency in getting big-man Kevin Samuel involved in the offense. He scored five quick points in the first four minutes of the second half, after finishing the first half with only two total.
But when the center came off the floor, the Horned Frog’s offense completely stalled. TCU went over four and a half minutes without a point heading as they approached the 12-minute mark.
Tech capitalized on the large lead to run some interesting rotations. Freshman Tyreek Smith took advantage of his minutes and had made seven points by the under-12 media timeout.
The Red Raiders continued to keep the game out of reach, even with most of their starters off the floor. Tech entered the eight-minute mark with a 56-37 lead.
Tech continued to steamroll TCU on both ends of the floor. The Red Raiders defense held the Horned Frogs to just 38.8 shooting from the field. TCU also committed 15 turnovers in the game, which Tech turned into 18 points.
The Red Raiders distributed the ball well, totaling 22 assists on 29 made field goals.
"I think we're very unselfish," Edwards said after the game. "We call that March basketball."
The all-out control on both ends, as well as a season-high 20 points by Edwards led to a dominant 69-49 victory for Tech.
"Kyler's playing his best basketball, now in March, that was always by design," head coach Chris Beard said after the game. "Kyler's playing well, and I'm super proud of him.”
Despite the high-volume night for Edwards, the guard stressed that points are never his top priority.
"Scoring is not that important to me," Edwards said after the game. "I'd rather have a win more than anything."
