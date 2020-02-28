The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team defeated Florida Atlantic 7-1 in the Red Raiders' first game of the weekend on Friday in Tallahassee.
With the win, the Red Raiders now post a 9-1 overall record. The win also gave Florida Atlantic its first loss of the season after winning seven consecutive games.
Sophomore right fielder Dru Baker opened the game with a double to left field and sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell drew a one-out walk to put two runners on base for Tech. Florida Atlantic prevented the Red Raiders from scoring with two consecutive outs.
Despite missing the scoring opportunity, Tech’s defense forced a three up, three down inning for Florida Atlantic. Following a flyout to center field, sophomore RHP Clayton Beeter struck out back-to-back batters, closing the first inning.
After four innings without a hit or run scored, the Red Raiders and Owls were tied 0-0. Although Tech did not record a hit since Baker’s double to open the first inning, the Red Raiders drew four walks, striking out just four times.
With the offense lacking for Tech, Beeter remained hot on the mound, retiring 12 consecutive batters, keeping Florida Atlantic off of the bases through four innings. In his four innings of work, he struck out seven of his 12 batters faced.
Freshman left fielder Dillon Carter broke the streak of no hits with a single through the right side to open the fifth inning. Senior second baseman followed with a double, sending Carter home for the first run of the game to give Tech a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, Beeter retired his 13th consecutive batter. Despite his strong performance at the mound, a trio of errors by Tech’s defense resulted in a run scored for Florida Atlantic to tie the game 1-1 after five innings. The throwing error by freshman third baseman Jace Jung that resulted in the Owls’ run also resulted in junior Parker Kelly taking his spot at third.
With the game tied 1-1, Florida Atlantic sent Adrien Reese to the mound in the sixth inning. Reese retired three consecutive Red Raiders to keep Tech off of the bases in the sixth. Tech also made a change at the mound in the sixth inning as junior LHP Jakob Brustoski relieved Beeter. Beeter did not give up a single hit, walk or earned run in his five innings pitched as he finished the game with seven strikeouts.
Following the three up, three down inning for Florida Atlantic courtesy of Brustoski’s pitching, freshman shortstop Cal Conley singled to center field and advanced to second base on a passed ball. A bunt by Carter then put runners on the corners for Tech with no outs. Conley put the Red Raiders ahead, 2-1, off a grounder to shortstop by Baker. Despite the run scored, Baker grounded into a double play, but Tech led 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
After adding a run to the board in the seventh inning, the Red Raiders followed with three in the eighth inning to grow their lead 5-1. Freshman designated hitter Nate Rombach opened the inning with a single down the left-field line. Sophomore Cody Masters was sent to pinch-run. Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse followed with a single through the right side and the two took a base on a passed ball, putting runners on second and third base.
Kelly then recorded an infield single to third base, sending Masters home to give the Red Raiders a two-run lead, 3-1. Junior catcher Braxton Fulford followed with a bunt for a single, sending Neuse home. After scoring two runs, Tech loaded the bases as Carter drew a two-out walk. Baker singled down the left-field line scoring Kelly to give Tech a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the inning.
Opening the bottom of the eighth inning, senior RHP John McMillon was sent to the mound, relieving Brustoski. In his two innings of work, Brustoski struck two batters out. In his three appearances this season, Brustoski has not given up a single hit. McMillon left runners stranded on second and third base after striking back-to-back batters out, ending the eighth inning.
Stilwell got on base after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. He was then sent home as Masters fired one over the right-field wall for a two-run home run, growing Tech’s lead 7-1 in the final inning of play.
Looking to close the game, freshman RHP Andrew Devine was sent to the mound to start the ninth inning, after McMillon recorded three strikeouts in his one-inning outing in the eighth. Devine finished the game with a strikeout, fielding back-to-back grounders at the mound to secure Tech’s 7-1 win.
The Red Raiders will look to continue their five-game win streak as they are set for two games against a top-10 team on Saturday and Sunday. Tech will take on No. 9 Florida State at 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee.
